CES 2019 has showcased some amazing and interesting mobile accessories, but some gadgets stick in our mind a little longer than most — simply because they’re a little odd. While innovation in tech often requires wandering from the beaten path, some of these accessories may have gotten slightly lost in the wilderness. While they’re still pretty cool, they’re definitely strange. Here’s some of the weirdest wearable tech from CES 2019.

iGlam smart jewelry

Matching your jewellery to your outfit is important if you’re a dedicated follower of fashion — and that’s the audience iGlam’s aiming for with its color-changing LED-powered jewelry. Each piece of iGlam’s jewelry is controlled via smartphone app, and can cycle through a huge range of colors to match your current outfit perfectly. The battery lasts around five hours, which should be long enough for most engagements, but if it isn’t, there’s also a portable charging case you can pick up which can give you some extra charge on the go.

iGlam

OnTracks GuideWatches

Wearables are great for navigation, because they’re easy to check and you can correct yourself if you’ve veered off track. OnTracks has attempted to streamline this process further with the GuideWatches — a wearable that helps you navigate without the hassle of constantly looking at a screen. How? The GuideWatches come in a pair — one for each wrist. If you need to go left, the left watch vibrates and vice versa. It comes in two modes — a regular watch strap, and the pictured sport mode. While some may find them a bit superfluous, it could be an excellent accessory for cyclists and runners, who don’t want to take their eyes off the road while navigating new areas.

IndieGoGo

Dfree toilet timing predictive device

The Dfree is a device that uses ultrasound to monitor and detect the movement of the bladder, communicating to an attached smart device that it’s time to go to the toilet. While that may seem initially odd, this device is a lifeline for sufferers of incontinence, and a huge aid for their caregivers, reducing the stress caused by such issues, and increasing the ability of sufferers to live independently.

Dfree

DreamOn

How do you fancy being hummed to sleep by a wearable? Yeah, sounds a little weird doesn’t it? Still, DreamOn is an intriguing little wearable that uses low-frequency pulses in order to lull your brain into sleep. According to the creators, the DreamOn replicates the brain’s natural low-frequency waves that occur during deep sleep, and by urging your brain to match these pulses, it puts you to sleep faster. Not only that, but the creators also claim it works well for reducing anxiety and increasing mindfulness, and can even be used as a meditation aid.

IndieGoGo

Welt smart belt

CES always arrives in January just after Christmas, when most of us have eaten far too much cheese — so it’s a great time to show off a smart belt that helps to keep your waistline under control. Welt’s smart belt looks just like a regular leather belt, but it’s packed with tech that helps you to monitor your health. This belt communicates with a paired smartphone, delivering information about your current waist size, your daily step count, how many large meals you’ve eaten, and even more tidbits of info — and it will all come wrapped into a handy weekly overview, too. It’s pricey, but if you’re looking to keep an eye on your health, Welt’s smart belt offers a great way to monitor it without having to wear anything out of the ordinary.

Welt