 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

I made a normal person wear a smart ring. What happened was fascinating

Andy Boxall
By
A person wearing the Ultrahuman Ring Air, and holding a mug.
Nothing says “normal” like a person wearing a smart ring and holding a mug of tea Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

“Want to try a smart ring?” I asked my friend during one of our fairly frequent conversations about how we should be exercising more, and generally improving our health through activity.

“Sure,” he replied, his voice a mix of tones ranging from sad resignation about the current state of affairs to cautious optimism about the future.

Recommended Videos

So the next week, I handed over an Ultrahuman Ring Air. Six weeks later, I sat down to talk about his experience with it. How would a normal person find life with a smart ring, and would it help push him to do more?

Related

What’s different about this test?

A person holding the Ultrahuman Air ring, showing the sensors.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Health and fitness products are often bought by regular people who want (or know) they should be a little fitter and more active. They’re not only looking to quantify any changes they make to their lifestyle but also to hopefully gain some motivation to do it in the first place. The ideal product is some kind of wearable, whether it’s a Fitbit, a smartwatch, or a smart ring.

What’s different about a normal person wearing one and not me, a tech journalist? It’s my job to assess how well this kind of device works, and while I obviously report on whether it pushes me and provides actionable, helpful data, I’m aware it’s also something that I have to do. My motivations are a little different. Even if I can’t really be bothered to go for a walk or workout, I do it because I’m testing the product, not just because I’m specifically trying to get fitter.

What happened during our conversation after those six weeks wearing the Ultrahuman Ring Air was fascinating, as it gave a very real insight into how life is with a fitness wearable from the perspective of someone whose only motivation was to improve and learn more about their body.

Let me introduce you to Normal Matt, who doesn’t cycle 50 miles a week and has never entered a tough mudder event; he is a moderately active person who wants to be healthier. Let’s see whether wearing a smart ring has put him firmly on the road to greater fitness.

Too much information

The Ultrahuman Air app running on an iPhone 14 Pro.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

“I was interested to learn about my movement and see where I could improve,” Matt told me. He described himself as “stubbornly lazy” when it came to going beyond basic exercise, so the Ultrahuman Ring Air had its work cut out from the start, but he said he was keen to understand where he could change — and how much of an impact it would make when he did. It was clear the motivational tools and clarity of data were going to be most important to him.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air sent him notifications when he was close to his daily goal, and he often found them motivational enough to do something extra. These came through at the end of the day, after work, but the movement alerts during the day were nothing but an annoyance. When he knew he was going to be active, he was always keen to see the data in the app afterward, showing the ring’s ability to motivate came mostly through data and well-timed notifications rather than regular interruptions.

However, the Ultrahuman Ring Air’s app didn’t always present the data well. “I’m not sure I understand much,” Matt said, commenting on the wide range of numbers and data points presented in the app. While he understood the numbers, obviously, it was the explanations of why he should care, what he could do to change them, and why he should bother that was the problem.

I lost interest quickly because the data wasn’t clear, and the advice was too obvious.

“It gets bogged down with too much information, which isn’t clearly explained,” he said. “It needs refining because it doesn’t clearly tell me why I should care about all the data.” This problem also affected sleep tracking. “I lost interest quickly because the data wasn’t clear, and the advice was too obvious, such as ‘turn the lights off,’ ‘be in a cool room,’ ‘don’t drink coffee too late,’ and ‘have a comfortable mattress.’ It is not that helpful.”

Depth and understanding of the data

A person wearing the Ultrahuman Air ring, and typing.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The more we talked, the clearer it became that the Ultrahuman Ring Air’s app wasn’t very good at telling Matt what he wanted to know in a language and format he could understand. This mirrored my own experience with the smart ring, so it didn’t come as a shock. Matt also wanted to see a simple page with an overview of his performance and then dig deeper if he wanted. For example, he would have found information about the importance of raising his heart rate during a workout useful, along with an immediately obvious step count or daily goal target on an at-a-glance page. He had the idea this data was in the app somewhere but didn’t want to go on an expedition to find it.

Having to make an effort to find data that was helpful to him without questioning what it meant — heart rate variability (HRV) is a great example, as he needed to look elsewhere for guidance on whether it was important or not — is not motivational at all. Instead, it’s frustrating, and this is when fitness wearables are in danger of being abandoned. He also found the complexity of language used a barrier to being motivated by the Ring Air, and mentioned it did take quite a time to learn the app’s layout and functionality too.

It’s not a good position to be in. Granted, Matt would have done his own research prior to any purchase to make sure a device was suitable for his needs, but what he wants is pretty basic. He’s not crying out for more; he’s actually asking for less, which indicates the Ultrahuman Ring Air is too technically complex and has lost sight of providing simple, actionable information everyone needs and understands.

What about the ring itself?

The Ultrahuman Air smart ring with the Oura Ring.
Ultrahuman Ring Air (left) and Oura Ring Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

While the Ultrahuman Ring Air isn’t fully providing the motivation and data Matt may have wanted, he did tell me he’d miss wearing it mostly for those times when he is close to reaching his goal and needs a short burst of activity to make it. It’s impossible to know this without some form of tracker. But there’s one thing stopping him from fully committing to it long-term: comfort.

“I swap it around different fingers because it’s sharp,” he told me. Again, this is something I found when wearing the Ultrahuman Ring Air. He liked the color, though, and commented a lot of people had noticed the ring and reacted positively. He also liked the relative exclusivity of wearing a smart ring. He never found battery life to be an issue and simply put in the charger when he was in the shower. But the overall comfort level kept coming up as an issue.

I asked if he would have been pleased with the Ring Air if he had paid the $350 asking price. He said no and cited the poor comfort, complexity of the app, and lack of easily interpreted, quickly accessed basic data as reasons. I am pretty sure the Oura Ring would be a better choice for him, as it’s more comfortable, data is more accessible and better presented in the app, and it’s nowhere near as complicated as the Ultrahuman Ring Air tries to be. When I explained more, though, he was immediately put off by the Oura Ring’s monthly subscription fee.

The potential to change lives

A person wearing the Ultrahuman Air.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We are probably all guilty of buying something fitness-related in the hopes of it changing our lives and then finding it doesn’t. Whether it’s an exercise bike that’s now a clothes horse, a set of dumbbells hidden at the back of a cupboard, or a wearable fitness device, we learn the hard way our own motivation is equally as important if they’re going to work.

But Matt’s experience with the Ultrahuman Ring Air also shows that wearable device makers need to put more effort into tailoring the app experience to more people, making the data truly accessible and understandable, and providing simple customizations to help people get the most from it. There’s no reason he should have found the app so unfathomable when his requirements are so simple, and all the sensors are grabbing the data he wants to see anyway. It’s not like I gave him a highly focused device like the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) and told him to train for a marathon.

There’s so much choice in the world of health and fitness wearables, and even though they all use similar sensors to collect essentially the same data, the presentation of it, the way it’s used, and the app you see every day is perhaps more important than the hardware if you’re hoping it’ll give you some personal motivation to get healthier.

What about the future for Normal Matt and the Ultrahuman Ring Air? I’ve not said anything about continuing to wear it for further research (he was aware I was going to write this story when we started out), so I have no idea if he’ll continue to wear it on his own or if it’ll get stuffed in a drawer and forgotten about. If it does, it won’t be the first time a health and fitness wearable has suffered this fate, and after chatting to him about it, it won’t be a surprise.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
I’m committed to the Oura Ring, but our love may not last
The Oura Ring worn on a man's finger, when winding a watch.

Out of every piece of wearable technology I’ve ever owned or reviewed, the Oura Ring has been the one I have worn most consistently. In fact, I have almost a year’s worth of unbroken historical data logged in the app, and that’s more than I have for the Apple Watch, my other preferred piece of wearable tech.

While I have a year’s worth of data, six months of this has been with the most recent third-generation version of the ring, making it a good time to revisit why I’ve barely taken it off. However, while I love the Oura Ring now, I don’t know how much longer that will continue.
Part of me
I’ve become entirely used to wearing the Oura Ring. When I first started using the second-generation model I hadn’t worn a ring for years due to not finding them very comfortable, and was slightly concerned the Oura wouldn’t last long. I was completely wrong. The third-generation ring shares the same design and dimensions, and with correct use of the sizing kit before you buy the ring itself, the fit is perfect.

Read more
Treat yourself. Gucci and Oura have made a $950 smart ring
gucci x oura smart ring news collab 2022

Oura, the company that makes the Oura Ring, has struck a partnership with luxury fashion brand Gucci to create a special version of its wearable health tracker. It adds the existing technology inside the Oura Ring to a new, instantly recognizable Gucci design, giving those interested in the wearable a new look to choose, provided they have the budget to do so.

The Oura x Gucci smart ring is based on the third-generation model, which was released in November 2021, complete with new sensors and more app functionality, along with a new subscription package. The Oura Ring tracks your heart rate, respiratory rate, and body temperature, then pulls the data into a clearly laid-out app to give you surprisingly deep insights into your sleep, activity, and health.

Read more
I’ve worn the fuss-free Oura Ring for 6 months and it’s still wedded bliss
Oura Ring 3 on finger, with PS Controller.

Six months ago, I said "I do" to the Oura Ring, and it has not left my finger since. It may be a piece of wearable technology, but unlike the most popular piece of wearable tech, the smartwatch, it doesn’t have a screen. Nor does it go on your wrist. You wear it on your finger, and it turns out this makes a massive difference in how you live with it. It's also not as attention-grabbing as many smartwatches, making it less bothersome on a daily basis.

In short, the honeymoon period has passed, but my feelings about the Oura Ring have not changed. If you’re curious about this exciting piece of wearable tech, it is worth taking the plunge.
Not like a smartwatch
A smartwatch like the Apple Watch does everything we want from a wearable. It delivers notifications, tracks health and activity, makes and takes calls, runs apps, and plenty more. It’s a brilliant all-rounder, and it can almost certainly do more than most people will ever need, but it does need a lot of attention. Whether it's notifications, reminders to get up and move around, or daily charging, you always know the Apple Watch is there. The Oura Ring is not an Apple Watch or a Fitbit competitor. While there is some feature overlap, it caters to those with a lifestyle that doesn’t suit a smartwatch, and is far less needy.

Read more