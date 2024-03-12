The Oura Ring just got a lot more helpful if you’re pregnant

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Oura Ring has long been one of our favorite smart rings on the market. Now, it’s getting even better, as Oura is introducing a new feature called Pregnancy Insights. It’s only the latest in a series of announcements made recently by the company.

The Pregnancy Insights feature in the Oura Ring is designed to support women throughout their pregnancy journey by offering useful information and increasing awareness. This feature includes a gestational age tracking tool, which helps users keep track of their estimated due date. It also provides regular weekly updates on the physical changes that one might expect during pregnancy.

As part of the new Pregnancy Insights tool, users will also receive messages about potential interpretations of their biometrics — such as fluctuations in resting heart rate or sleep patterns — which are common during pregnancy. The new tool also includes fresh educational content important to expectant mothers. These resources consist of slideshows and information based on research, covering topics like how your vitals and sleep might change throughout the different trimesters.

Oura previously announced a Cycle Insights feature. This tool enables users to view their current and previous menstrual cycles. It provides information on follicular and luteal phases and predicts the start of the next cycle and period onset within a five-day window.

Recently, Oura has also announced partnerships with Natural Cycles and Glow. Natural Cycles is the first FDA-cleared birth control app. The partnership lets users sync temperature trend data directly from the Oura app. This gives them a hassle-free alternative to manual temperature measurement. With the Glow-Oura partnership, users can also receive insights into the connection between sleep, stress, and overall well-being. The Glow service provides women with information on fertility, pregnancy, and baby care.

Just a few days ago, Oura and Amazon announced a partnership that has made the health and fitness ring available on the online retailer’s platform for the first time. As a part of this collaboration, Amazon is offering the Oura Ring Sizing Kit, making it easier for potential customers to purchase Oura products confidently. Previously, you could only purchase the ring through the Oura website or Best Buy.

As we previously explained, buying an Oura Ring on Amazon can take advantage of several benefits. Firstly, you can use Amazon Prime shipping and enjoy free returns. Secondly, you can still get a discount through your flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA). Finally, if you have an Amazon Prime membership and an Amazon Prime Visa card, you can get 5% cash back on your Oura Ring purchase.

The Oura Ring is available through Oura, Best Buy, and Amazon, starting at $299.

