 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Is the Oura Ring waterproof?

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
The Oura Ring Horizon resting on a green succulent plant.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Oura Ring is a highly sought-after wearable device available in different styles and price ranges. It allows users to track their sleep and recovery, stress levels, illnesses, and fitness routines — and it even provides features specific to women’s health. With so many features,  you might wonder whether the watch is waterproof. Let’s find out.

Is the Oura Ring waterproof?

Technically, the Oura Ring is not waterproof. Instead, it’s water-resistant up to 330 feet (100 meters). This is the case for most modern gadgets. You’ll often find water resistance protection on products, which is good, but it’s not exactly the same as being waterproof. But what does that really mean? We explain below.

Recommended Videos

Can you go swimming with the Oura Ring?

The Oura Ring has a certain level of protection that allows you to wear it while swimming, showering, and snorkeling. However, wearing the Oura Ring during scuba diving or when there is a risk of extended water submersion or extreme pressure is not advisable. Oura recommends avoiding wearing the ring in such scenarios to ensure its longevity and proper functioning.

Related

Oura further explains: “The Oura Ring operating temperature ranges from [-10 to 52 degrees Celsius and 14 to 125 degrees Fahrenheit]. You can safely wear your ring in the shower, hot tubs, saunas, ice baths, and cryotherapy tanks. However, extended exposure to extreme temperatures (below 0°C/32°F or above 35°C/95°F) may lead to battery damage.”

How does this compare to other smart rings?

Of Oura’s chief competitors, only the Ultrahuman Ring Air provides similar water resistance. By contrast, the Amovan Smart Ring only provides water resistance up to 50 meters. The Oura Ring offers the same level of protection as the Apple Watch Ultra, making it an excellent alternative to smartwatches. However, it surpasses the Apple Watch Series 2 or later and the Google Pixel Watch 2, which can only resist water up to 50 meters.

You can find the Oura Ring at Best Buy, Amazon, and through the Oura website. The ring is available in two primary styles (Heritage and Horizon) and is made from various finishes, that include silver, black, stealth, gold, rose gold, and, most recently, titanium.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Is the OnePlus Watch 2 waterproof?
The OnePlus Watch 2 on someone's wrist, showing the weather app.

Are you interested in purchasing a Wear OS smartwatch and wondering if the OnePlus Watch 2 is worth your consideration? The watch was launched alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones and has received better reviews than its predecessor, the original OnePlus Watch.

The Watch 2 has been praised for its sleek design and long battery life, making it a top contender in the smartwatch market in 2024. But there are some important questions you should ask before you buy it. Is the OnePlus Watch 2 waterproof? Can you use the watch when swimming? Is it okay to use it when water skiing? Let's take a look.
Is the OnePlus Watch 2 waterproof?

Read more
Is the Apple Watch Series 9 waterproof?
Exercise data showing on the Apple Watch Series 9.

The Apple Watch Series 9, released in September 2023, is the latest addition to Apple's line of smartwatches. Alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Series 9 boasts many impressive features and upgrades.

The Apple Watch Series 9 resembles its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8, in terms of design. However, it does come with a few notable improvements. The watch offers more peak brightness, which makes it easier to view in bright sunlight, and the new chip is faster and more efficient than the previous model. It can also process some Siri requests entirely on-device, allowing you to perform certain commands even when not connected to your iPhone.

Read more
The Oura Ring just got a lot more helpful if you’re pregnant
The side of the Oura Ring Horizon.

The Oura Ring has long been one of our favorite smart rings on the market. Now, it's getting even better, as Oura is introducing a new feature called Pregnancy Insights. It's only the latest in a series of announcements made recently by the company.

The Pregnancy Insights feature in the Oura Ring is designed to support women throughout their pregnancy journey by offering useful information and increasing awareness. This feature includes a gestational age tracking tool, which helps users keep track of their estimated due date. It also provides regular weekly updates on the physical changes that one might expect during pregnancy.

Read more