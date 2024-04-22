Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Oura Ring is a highly sought-after wearable device available in different styles and price ranges. It allows users to track their sleep and recovery, stress levels, illnesses, and fitness routines — and it even provides features specific to women’s health. With so many features, you might wonder whether the watch is waterproof. Let’s find out.

Is the Oura Ring waterproof?

Technically, the Oura Ring is not waterproof. Instead, it’s water-resistant up to 330 feet (100 meters). This is the case for most modern gadgets. You’ll often find water resistance protection on products, which is good, but it’s not exactly the same as being waterproof. But what does that really mean? We explain below.

Can you go swimming with the Oura Ring?

The Oura Ring has a certain level of protection that allows you to wear it while swimming, showering, and snorkeling. However, wearing the Oura Ring during scuba diving or when there is a risk of extended water submersion or extreme pressure is not advisable. Oura recommends avoiding wearing the ring in such scenarios to ensure its longevity and proper functioning.

Oura further explains: “The Oura Ring operating temperature ranges from [-10 to 52 degrees Celsius and 14 to 125 degrees Fahrenheit]. You can safely wear your ring in the shower, hot tubs, saunas, ice baths, and cryotherapy tanks. However, extended exposure to extreme temperatures (below 0°C/32°F or above 35°C/95°F) may lead to battery damage.”

How does this compare to other smart rings?

Of Oura’s chief competitors, only the Ultrahuman Ring Air provides similar water resistance. By contrast, the Amovan Smart Ring only provides water resistance up to 50 meters. The Oura Ring offers the same level of protection as the Apple Watch Ultra, making it an excellent alternative to smartwatches. However, it surpasses the Apple Watch Series 2 or later and the Google Pixel Watch 2, which can only resist water up to 50 meters.

You can find the Oura Ring at Best Buy, Amazon, and through the Oura website. The ring is available in two primary styles (Heritage and Horizon) and is made from various finishes, that include silver, black, stealth, gold, rose gold, and, most recently, titanium.

