Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring

By
The gold Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s not that often we see a company as big as Samsung launch an entirely new product category. More often than not, we see the same iterative updates to phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc. However, that’s changed with the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Ring is an entirely new product for Samsung and marks its entrance into the smart ring market, which has largely been dominated by Oura for the past few years. Here are all the details on the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: price

Multiple Samsung Galaxy Rings displayed at MWC 2024.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Galaxy Ring may be the smallest product from Samsung, but it doesn’t have a small price tag. The Galaxy Ring costs $400.

However, keep in mind that though the Galaxy Ring is somewhat pricey upfront, it is important to note that unlike its biggest competitor, Oura, there is no subscription fee to use the Galaxy Ring. To compare, the Oura Ring starts at around $299, and to get actual value from it, you need a subscription that costs $6 per month.

In the long run, the Galaxy Ring’s $400 price tag can actually come out cheaper, as it’s a one-and-done price.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: release date

Three sizes of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, sitting on top of a white display case.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Galaxy Ring is available for preorders as of July 10 and will be available to the general public starting July 24.

You can purchase a Galaxy Ring on Samsung.com and from Samsung Experience Stores and select retailers. If you buy the Galaxy Ring direct from Samsung’s website, you also get a free sizing kit to ensure you get the perfect fit for your finger.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: specs

Samsung Galaxy Ring
Color Titanium Black (matte)

Titanium Silver (matte)

Titanium Gold (glossy)
Dimensions 7.0 x 2.6mm
Weight 2.3 grams (Size 5) to 3.0 grams (Size 13)
Sizing 9 (Sizes 5-13)
Memory 8MB
Battery 18mAh (Size 5) to 23.5mAh (Size 13)

Charging case: 361mAh
Battery life 6 days (Size 5-11)

7 days (Sizes 12-13)
Charging time 80 minutes
Sensors Accelerometer

PPG

Skin temperature
Connectivity BLE 5.4
Durability 10 ATM

IP68

Titanium Grade 5
Price $400
Subscription No

Samsung Galaxy Ring: design

The side of the Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

As a smart ring, the Galaxy Ring is designed with comfort in mind since it is meant to be worn 24/7.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring has a unique concave design and is made with Grade 5 Titanium, so it’s incredibly lightweight — just 2.3 grams to 3.0 grams, depending on the size of the ring you choose. The width of the Galaxy Ring is only 7mm, and it’s just 2.6mm thick. It also has 10ATM water resistance and an IP68 rating. The Galaxy Ring comes in nine sizes: 5-13.

While the Galaxy Ring has only one design/shape, there are three colors to choose from: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. The black and silver colors have a matte finish, while the gold is glossy.

Samsung provides a multifunctional charging case that is transparent and features LED lights for the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: health and fitness tracking

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There are plenty of health sensors packed into the tiny size of the Galaxy Ring. The sensors can help track your heart rate and sleep.

The Galaxy Ring can alert you to high and low heart rates, and it has a live heart rate check feature. For sleep tracking, it has Samsung’s “best in class” sleep tracking with five features: sleep latency, time in bed, nighttime movement, heart rate, and respiratory rate.

All of the health data that the Galaxy Ring captures will be found in the Samsung Health app. With Samsung’s new sleep AI algorithm, you get a daily Sleep Score and even snoring analysis. The Sleep Score is designed to help you understand your own sleep patterns and build better habits — similar to what you get with an Oura Ring.

There is also anEnergy Score, which is powered by AI. This helps you become more aware of how your health influences your daily life and provides recommendations based on your physical state and well-being across four factors: Sleep, Activity, Sleeping Heart Rate, and Sleeping Heart Rate Variability (HRV).

Cycle Tracking can help you track your menstrual cycle by taking measurements of overnight skin temperature. The Galaxy Ring also has automatic workout detection, though this is currently limited to basic activities like walking and running.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Ring is currently unable to support sleep apnea detection and irregular heart rate notifications and does not have an ECG or a BIA sensor. If those things are important to you, you’ll want to look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy Ring in its charging case.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In addition to health and fitness tracking, the Galaxy Ring has some extra features that give it an edge over the competition.

If you use the Galaxy Ring with a Samsung smartphone, it can be used for gestures with your phone. For example, with a double pinch gesture, you can take photos or dismiss an alarm on the phone. Those gestures will not work if you use the Galaxy Ring with a non-Samsung smartphone. Samsung recommends the Galaxy Ring be worn on the index finger, primarily to use its gestures, but it can be worn on any finger.

It comes with a transparent charging case with a 361mAh battery capacity. It features LED lights to let you know the charging status. However, there is no IP rating for the charging case, so it’s best to be aware of the surroundings when charging. As far as battery life goes, sizes 5-11 get around six days of battery life (with an 18mAh battery), while sizes 12-13 get seven days (with a larger 23.5mAh battery). A full charge from zero to 100% takes about 80 minutes.

If you use both the Galaxy Ring and a Galaxy Watch, Samsung Health will decide which one provides clearer and more accurate data. If it determines that the Galaxy Watch is better suited for a particular workout, some sensors on the Galaxy Ring can be turned off, extending battery life up to 30%.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: other features and compatibility

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If the Samsung Galaxy Ring is ever misplaced or lost, the Samsung Find app can locate it. With Samsung’s Find My Ring feature, you can locate the Galaxy Ring based on where it was last connected to your Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy Ring can flash green and red to help you locate it, but there is no audible feedback or a vibration motor.

The Galaxy Ring is compatible with any Android smartphone, not just Galaxy phones, as long as the phone can get the Samsung Health app. Unfortunately for iPhone users, there is no iOS support at all for the Galaxy Ring.

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
