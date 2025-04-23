WhatsApp gets an anti-leak chat feature you should enable right now

WhatsApp chats are more than just for fun banter with friends and family. They’ve been heavily used during pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, medical rescue in conflict zones, environmental justice, and political activism. Leaks, however, often put members of a group chat at serious risk.

To tackle the digital perils, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will prevent any member from exporting the chat records and taking them elsewhere. The feature in question is called Advanced Chat Privacy, and it applies to group chats as well as one-on-one conversations.

Right now, one can export the contents of any chat, including groups, even if they are not the admin. While doing so, users also have the option of making a copy of only the text contents or including the shared media files.

Aside from blocking chat exports, the feature also disables the automatic download of photos and videos shared in a group chat. “That way everyone in the chat has greater confidence that no one can take what is being said outside the chat,” WhatsApp says in an update note.

Advanced Chat Privacy can be enabled by tapping on the chat name at the top of the screen and setting it to “On” status. The feature is now rolling out to all WhatsApp users on Android and iOS via a new update.

Putting a gag on Meta AI

Another noteworthy aspect is that the new tool also blocks others from “using messages for AI features.” To recall, Meta injected its eponymous Meta AI in the messaging platform months ago, letting users engage in conversations with the chatbot and also ask it to generate images.

It can be helpful, especially for businesses, but in a group chat, it can quickly create a pile of spammy content and unnecessary ruckus. The recent “Ask Grok” trend on X is a great example of how an AI chatbot can stir an ideological or political storm on social media.

Morever, Meta AI has already ruffled regulatory feathers. Meta says the AI is optional, however, it can not be removed. Even though it can’t read your personal messages with other people, all your interactions with Meta AI are used to train the company’s AI.

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office recently told the BBC that it was monitoring the company’s use of AI within WhatsApp. Meta, on the other hand, claims that it is listening to user feedback and only offering them an option, which it deems a “good thing.”