WhatsApp gets an anti-leak chat feature you should enable right now

By
Advanced Chat Privacy feature in WhatsApp.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp chats are more than just for fun banter with friends and family. They’ve been heavily used during pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, medical rescue in conflict zones, environmental justice, and political activism. Leaks, however, often put members of a group chat at serious risk. 

To tackle the digital perils, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will prevent any member from exporting the chat records and taking them elsewhere. The feature in question is called Advanced Chat Privacy, and it applies to group chats as well as one-on-one conversations. 

Right now, one can export the contents of any chat, including groups, even if they are not the admin. While doing so, users also have the option of making a copy of only the text contents or including the shared media files. 

Advanced Chat Privacy enabled in WhatsApp.
WhatsApp

Aside from blocking chat exports, the feature also disables the automatic download of photos and videos shared in a group chat. “That way everyone in the chat has greater confidence that no one can take what is being said outside the chat,” WhatsApp says in an update note.

Related

Advanced Chat Privacy can be enabled by tapping on the chat name at the top of the screen and setting it to “On” status. The feature is now rolling out to all WhatsApp users on Android and iOS via a new update. 

Putting a gag on Meta AI

Another noteworthy aspect is that the new tool also blocks others from “using messages for AI features.” To recall, Meta injected its eponymous Meta AI in the messaging platform months ago, letting users engage in conversations with the chatbot and also ask it to generate images. 

Meta AI WhatsApp widget.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It can be helpful, especially for businesses, but in a group chat, it can quickly create a pile of spammy content and unnecessary ruckus. The recent “Ask Grok” trend on X is a great example of how an AI chatbot can stir an ideological or political storm on social media. 

Morever, Meta AI has already ruffled regulatory feathers. Meta says the AI is optional, however, it can not be removed. Even though it can’t read your personal messages with other people, all your interactions with Meta AI are used to train the company’s AI

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office recently told the BBC that it was monitoring the company’s use of AI within WhatsApp. Meta, on the other hand, claims that it is listening to user feedback and only offering them an option, which it deems a “good thing.”

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
WhatsApp might finally let you dodge video calls
Reminders feature in WhatsApp.

A new feature has been found in the latest WhatsApp beta version (2.25.7.3 for Android) that gives users the option to turn off their video before accepting a video call.

Right now, when you receive a video call on WhatsApp, your only options are to reject it or accept it and then quickly turn off your video. This is an obvious and pretty annoying infringement on users' privacy, forcing them to either show their faces or go to the trouble of covering their cameras until they hit the "off" button.

Read more
WhatsApp makes it easier to get the best out of Meta AI
Meta AI WhatsApp widget.

Meta has found another place to push its eponymous AI, after injecting it as a standalone chat character in the world’s most popular messaging app. The latest public beta build of WhatsApp now allows users to create a dedicated widget for Meta AI.

You can either go with a condensed view, or an expanded view where you see three different types of controls. The feature is rolling out with build number v2.25.6.14 of the app via Google Play Store.

Read more
WhatsApp gets a chat redesign
WhatsApp on iPhone with new themes.

If you’re a fan of WhatsApp, we have some good news for you. The free messaging and video calling app now includes chat themes, which should make your experience a little more customized.

To make the change, go to the Chats menu in Settings. From there, select Choose a new wallpaper, then select one of the preset options under two subcategories: Light or Dark.

Read more