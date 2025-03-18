 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

WhatsApp makes move to cut the number of spam messages you get

By
WhatsApp logo on a phone held in hand.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Are you tired of seeing spam messages and getting notifications about being added to random chat groups from people you don’t know? WhatsApp is working to limit the amount of spam messages you receive.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the chat platform announced on Tuesday that it will be testing monthly limits on the number of broadcast messages from both individual and business accounts in the coming weeks as part of an effort to reduce the amount of spam you’ll get from those accounts whether you follow them or not. However, it’s not entirely clear how many limits there will be.

Recommended Videos

If you have an individual WhatsApp account, you can send at least 30 broadcast messages a month — or one message a day. You can use Status updates or channels of you want to send more than that to a large number of people, especially if those people are your friends or family members.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Business accounts, who have previously been able to send free and unlimited broadcast messages, will send out 250 customized messages for free, and then pay a fee for any additional messages they want to send to their customers about product updates or holiday sales. This limit is part of a paid version of the broadcast messaging feature that Meta will introduce in the coming months but has not set a price for yet.

These limits come five days after WhatsApp launched a message threads feature to lessen the clutter and chaos in group chats by keeping users focused on the topic of the message they’re responding to in order to maintain context. They also come two months after the platform upgraded the chats with four new features, including the ability to create selfie stickers, share sticker packs, and double-tap messages for to react quickly; and a month after it added chat themes.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
WhatsApp will soon save you from the horrors of missed texts
Reminders feature in WhatsApp.

Just over a month ago, WhatsApp introduced a new feature that would occasionally nudge users about status story updates from their contacts list. Now, the company has made a subtle change to it and added messages into the fold, as well.

The feature, which is currently rolling out in the test channel with the v2.24.25.29 build on Android, was first spotted by update tracker WABetaInfo. DigitalTrends can confirm that the feature is now live in the latest beta version available via the Google Play Store.

Read more
Using WhatsApp on an older iPhone? Then take note
WhatsApp logo on a phone.

An update to WhatsApp will reportedly end support for iPhone operating system versions prior to iOS 15.1, which Apple released in 2021. It means that anyone using WhatsApp on an iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus will have to get a newer iPhone to continue using the messaging service, or ditch the app for another one.

The good news is that there’s plenty of time to decide upon a solution, as support for these older iPhones isn’t set to end until May 5, 2025, according to WABetaInfo, which first reported the development.

Read more
The Google Messages app is getting a few important safety features
google messages scam identity fraud package delivery spam features detect

Google’s software theme for 2024 has been safety. With the arrival of Android 15, the company added a host of anti-theft measures for phones, and later locked the Find My system behind biometric check. Next in line is the Messages app.

Earlier today, the company announced enhanced scam detection, putting special focus on package delivery scams and job frauds. Package delivery frauds have been on the rise lately, and they are being used for everything from brushing scams to those extorting money in the name of fake package delivery problems.

Read more