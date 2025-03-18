WhatsApp makes move to cut the number of spam messages you get

Are you tired of seeing spam messages and getting notifications about being added to random chat groups from people you don’t know? WhatsApp is working to limit the amount of spam messages you receive.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the chat platform announced on Tuesday that it will be testing monthly limits on the number of broadcast messages from both individual and business accounts in the coming weeks as part of an effort to reduce the amount of spam you’ll get from those accounts whether you follow them or not. However, it’s not entirely clear how many limits there will be.

If you have an individual WhatsApp account, you can send at least 30 broadcast messages a month — or one message a day. You can use Status updates or channels of you want to send more than that to a large number of people, especially if those people are your friends or family members.

Business accounts, who have previously been able to send free and unlimited broadcast messages, will send out 250 customized messages for free, and then pay a fee for any additional messages they want to send to their customers about product updates or holiday sales. This limit is part of a paid version of the broadcast messaging feature that Meta will introduce in the coming months but has not set a price for yet.

These limits come five days after WhatsApp launched a message threads feature to lessen the clutter and chaos in group chats by keeping users focused on the topic of the message they’re responding to in order to maintain context. They also come two months after the platform upgraded the chats with four new features, including the ability to create selfie stickers, share sticker packs, and double-tap messages for to react quickly; and a month after it added chat themes.