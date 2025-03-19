WhatsApp’s prepping a new photo collage feature for status updates

WhatsApp is developing a new feature for sharing stories called collage photos. As reported by Android Authority, this feature aims to enhance the clarity and effectiveness of status updates.

Found in WhatsApp version 2.25.8.5, the collage photos feature includes a Layout button that appears when you attempt to post a media status. From this button, you can attach up to six photos arranged in various grid options. Additionally, you have the ability to reposition images within the layout to suit your preferences.

Take a look:

This isn’t the only change WhatsApp is making to its app. Just days ago, an Android beta version of WhatsApp was released, including a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations. This feature is also designed to eliminate clutter.

The WhatsApp app is also testing monthly limits on the number of broadcast messages you can send to reduce spam.

As we explained, individuals can send at least 30 broadcast messages each month, which averages to one message per day. If you want to communicate with a larger group, especially friends or family members, you can use Status updates or channels to send more messages.

Business accounts, on the other hand, will be able to send 250 customized messages for free. After reaching this limit, they must pay a fee for any additional messages sent to their customers regarding product updates or holiday sales. This cap is part of a paid version of the broadcast messaging feature that Meta plans to introduce in the coming months, although the pricing details have not yet been announced.

These changes are ongoing and not be available to all users. Specifically, the new layout feature still isn’t functioning as promised, as beta users can’t actually post a final layout on status. Everything should be operational once released to the public.