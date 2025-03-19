 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

WhatsApp’s prepping a new photo collage feature for status updates

By
WhatsApp app icon appearing on a phone.
Image Hunter / Pexels

WhatsApp is developing a new feature for sharing stories called collage photos. As reported by Android Authority, this feature aims to enhance the clarity and effectiveness of status updates.

Found in WhatsApp version 2.25.8.5, the collage photos feature includes a Layout button that appears when you attempt to post a media status. From this button, you can attach up to six photos arranged in various grid options. Additionally, you have the ability to reposition images within the layout to suit your preferences.

Take a look:

Recommended Videos

This isn’t the only change WhatsApp is making to its app. Just days ago, an Android beta version of WhatsApp was released, including a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations. This feature is also designed to eliminate clutter.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The WhatsApp app is also testing monthly limits on the number of broadcast messages you can send to reduce spam.

As we explained, individuals can send at least 30 broadcast messages each month, which averages to one message per day. If you want to communicate with a larger group, especially friends or family members, you can use Status updates or channels to send more messages.

Business accounts, on the other hand, will be able to send 250 customized messages for free. After reaching this limit, they must pay a fee for any additional messages sent to their customers regarding product updates or holiday sales. This cap is part of a paid version of the broadcast messaging feature that Meta plans to introduce in the coming months, although the pricing details have not yet been announced.

These changes are ongoing and not be available to all users. Specifically, the new layout feature still isn’t functioning as promised, as beta users can’t actually post a final layout on status. Everything should be operational once released to the public.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
WhatsApp gets a chat redesign
WhatsApp on iPhone with new themes.

If you’re a fan of WhatsApp, we have some good news for you. The free messaging and video calling app now includes chat themes, which should make your experience a little more customized.

To make the change, go to the Chats menu in Settings. From there, select Choose a new wallpaper, then select one of the preset options under two subcategories: Light or Dark.

Read more
WhatsApp’s upcoming translation tool is a boon for non-obvious reasons
WhatsApp app icon appearing on a phone.

WhatApp might soon automatically detect and translate your text messages. If Meta's recent AI work is anything to go by, voice and video translations shouldn't be too far off. On the surface, it might seem like a simple translation tool, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

Just over a year ago, I reported on an app by the Indian government that is used to record attendance and pay over 150 million daily wage workers, who make as little as three dollars per day. Amid problems such as a laggy UI, poor internet connection, and lack of digital literacy, language emerged as a massive barrier in my interviews with these workers, who often travel hundreds of miles to seek work.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 AI keyboard offers smart replies for WhatsApp & more
The display on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now available worldwide. This lineup includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, all featuring an array of advanced AI capabilities. Many of these features were highlighted during Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company announced the new phones. Many were not, however.

Android Authority discovered that one of those new features is “suggested replies.” The feature, available for the Samsung Keyboard, uses on-device AI models to offer potential responses to messages you receive.

Read more