 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Withings’ BeamO may be CES 2024’s coolest health gadget

Jesse Hollington
By
Someone holding up the Withings BeamO.
Withings
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Withings has a reputation for making excellent smart devices that help you maintain a healthy lifestyle by staying on top of things like weight, blood pressure, and more. Now, at CES 2024, the company has announced an advanced 4-in-1 “multiscope” that can measure multiple vital statistics all at once.

Called the Withings BeamO, the new palm-sized device combines an electrocardiogram (ECG), oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer, letting you keep track of your heart and lung health in addition to your temperature.

Recommended Videos

“Once, body temperature was the only health scan routinely taken at home. BeamO will revolutionize the measurement of the core vitals carried out during medical visits from the comfort of one’s own home. This crucial data will provide a vital overview of overall health or warning signs of potential areas of concern,” Withings President and founder Éric Carreel said in today’s press release.

The ‘thermometer of the future’

A render of the Withings BeamO standing upright.
Withings

Withings’ goal with BeamO is to allow users to measure these key statistics more regularly by doing them at home rather than only a few times a year when they visit their doctor or other medical care professional.

As the name implies, BeamO uses light wave sensors and acoustic information that allows it to detect blood flow patterns and temperature to determine blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels and heart rate readings through a single-lead ECG similar to what’s found on higher-end smartwatches like the Apple Watch.

Users need only lightly grip BeamO to initiate these measurements, which will show up right away on its color LED screen.

Someone holding the Withings BeamO up to their head.
Withings

BeamO also builds on Withings’ Thermo sensor technology to measure core body temperatures using a noninvasive infrared scan of the temporal artery. The second-generation sensor can perform contactless measurements thanks to a new mono-element thermophile that uses a more focused infrared beam.

BeamO also incorporates a digital stethoscope that can be used to capture acoustic sounds through the chest or back for precise heart and lung measurements. A set of intuitive tutorials is provided to help users position the device properly, and a USB-C port allows the user to hear the results or stream audio to a telehealth professional who can help guide placement to focus on specific areas of interest.

Someone holding the Withings BeamO up to their heart.
Withings

Withings promises that BeamO will be able to conduct all of these checks of your body temperature, heart, and lung health in under a minute, alerting you to issues such as fevers, infections, atrial fibrillation, and more.

As expected, health data from BeamO can be synced to the Withings app over Wi-Fi, which will be introducing new capabilities to help use BeamO and track these health stats, including the previously mentioned tutorials and a history of health readings presented in a way that’s easily understandable by those who aren’t health professionals.

Withings has not yet announced a release date or pricing for BeamO as it still needs to be cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before it can be made available for sale or distribution in the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Hollington
Jesse Hollington
Mobile Writer
Jesse has been a technology enthusiast for his entire life — he probably would have been born with an iPhone in his hand…
Don’t get too excited about the Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI features
Teaser for Galaxy AI by Samsung.

“A new era of mobile AI.” That’s how Samsung is hyping up its upcoming slate of smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series. For its Unpacked event happening later this month, the company is promising “an all-new mobile experience powered by AI.”

Samsung won’t be the first name to dip its toes into the AI hype stirred up by the likes of ChatGPT and Midjourney. The two smartphone silicon heavyweights – Qualcomm and MediaTek – recently made a huge show about the on-device generative AI capabilities of their latest flagship and mid-range processors.

Read more
How to make a zip file on a Mac
How to make a ZIP file on a Mac

Creating zip files on a Mac might seem daunting at first, but you have a few options -- and plenty of tools -- at your disposal. While you may have experience creating a zip file on a Windows-based computer, the process is slightly different on a Mac.

Read more
Don’t Miss These Fitbit Deals on the Sense 2, Charge 6, and Versa 4
Wearing a Fitbit Sense 2 while working at a desk.

Are you looking to take your fitness to the next level in 2024? If so, there are a bunch of Fitbit deals out there that will help you achieve your goals. Amazon is filled with discounts on some of the most popular Fitbit devices including the Versa 4, Sense 2 and Charge 6. You can get the Versa 4 for $150, which is 25% off its original price of $200. Then there is the Sense 2 ,which is available for $200, a 33% discount off its original price of $300. Finally, the Charge 6 can be purchased for $130, 19% off its original price of $160. And lucky for you, some of these products were named the best Fitbit devices of 2023.
Fitbit Versa 4-$150, was $200

This Fitbit will make sure you stay accountable with your workout goals. It was created for better fitness results with over 40 exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking, a workout intensity map and all-day activity tracking. This fitness tracker is compatible with iOS and Android so you can sync to your smart phone and receive notifications and phone calls right on your wrist. The Fitbit Versa 4 also helps track your health and sleep to help you feel and look your best.

Read more