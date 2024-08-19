 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Record-breaking phone collection unveiled, and it’s huge

By
The back of the Nokia 3210.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Many of us have a few old phones taking up space in drawers, and some may even have kept special devices in their boxes after being put aside when upgrading, but we have nothing on the man who has claimed the Guinness Book of Records’ title of having the world’s largest collection of mobile phones. The number of phones in the collection? A massive 3,615.

Wences Palau Fernandez lives in Barcelona, Spain, and he received his first mobile phone — a trusty Nokia 3210 — around 1999 as a Christmas gift. In 2008, he began collecting Nokia phones in earnest, apparently starting out by purchasing the models that he’d be unable to afford before. Initially housed in several display cabinets, the collection soon needed its own room when the number he owned reached 700 Nokia phones some 10 years later. Today, it has grown even further, and beyond any other collection in the world.

What’s fantastic about Fernandez’s collection is you can actually see it. He has created a dedicated website with photos and videos of his Nokia phones, and it’s an amazing look back over the history of the beloved brand. Of particular nostalgic interest are the Asha models which include some of Nokia’s first touchscreen phones, the Communicator series which was the folding smartphone of its day, and the many analogue Nokia phones including a very unusual Nokia 5130 Star Wars model released for Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace.

Recommended Videos

While Nokia phones seem to represent the bulk of his collection (and obsession), he also has phones from a wide array of other manufacturers including recognizable names such as Apple, Samsung, LG, and Sony, along with less common names such as luxury phone maker Vertu and Yezz, which once had big plans for modular phones, plus old favorites from BlackBerry and Palm.

Fernandez took the Guinness World Record away from Andrei Bilbie Argentis in Romania, who had only managed to grab the title in 2023 by owning 3,456 mobile phones. It seems Fernandez is still actively collecting and growing his collection — which he now sees as a museum — meaning it may take another, even larger existing collection to become public in order for it to be beaten in the very near future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
I’ve had the iPhone 15 Pro for six months. Here’s why it’s still amazing
Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro in hand.

The iPhone 15 Pro was released on September 22, 2023. When Apple announced it, I was excited about changes like the Action button and the titanium frame.

Now, as we approach the end of the first quarter of 2024, the iPhone 15 line is six months old. We’ve already had a slew of flagship Android phones, with the OnePlus 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 being particular standouts.

Read more
Is the Nothing Phone 2a available in the USA? It’s complicated
The Nothing Phone 2a face down on a table.

The new Nothing Phone 2a has been released with impressive features, the most notable of which is its unique transparent design. Combined with the three strips of LED lights on the back of the phone, it's a striking device.

The Nothing Phone 2a phone is available for purchase in several countries, but things are a bit different for those hoping to buy it in the U.S. Let’s take a closer look.
Which countries is the Nothing Phone 2a available in?

Read more
The iPhone 16’s huge redesign has leaked. Here’s what’s new
iPhone 15 Pro Max lying on the ground surrounded by leaves.

Apple fans might be in for a lukewarm surprise when Apple releases its next wave of iPhones this fall season. Over the past few weeks, numerous outlets — including 91 Mobiles and MacRumors – and independent insiders have shared alleged CAD-based renders of the entire iPhone 16 portfolio.

In 2024, it seems Apple will shower more love on the entry-point models, bestowing them with a slight design refinement on the rear shell. Leaks suggest the camera island on the iPhone 16—and likely its Plus variant as well—will get a pill-shaped makeover. Other changes are reported for the 16 Pro and Pro Max models. There's a lot to cover, so let's dig in.
The iPhone 16's brand-new design
On the current-generation iPhone 15 duo, we get diagonally arranged camera lenses positioned atop a square-ish glass bump. In the upcoming versions, Apple is reportedly replacing it with a vertical pill-like camera island, mirroring the look we first saw on the iPhone X.

Read more