Mobile

How many? A smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera is coming soon

Andy Boxall
By
Xiaomi Mi 9 review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Xiaomi will release a smartphone with a camera that will boast 108 megapixels. The company has teased the mega-megapixel camera at a recent event, providing a few pieces of technical information, along with the line, “See you later.” While the 108-megapixel beast’s arrival date is unknown, Xiaomi has also said it will launch a phone with a 64-megapixel camera before the end of the year.

The largest smartphone camera sensor, in terms of megapixels, available today has 48 megapixels. Most often this is the Sony IMX586, and it has been used in a wide variety of devices, including the Honor View 20, the Asus Zenfone 6, and the OnePlus 7 Pro. Xiaomi will better this with Samsung’s 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, which will be fitted to an as-yet unidentified Redmi-branded phone, likely among others, in the near future.

What about the 108-megapixel camera? Not much is known, outside of Xiaomi’s claim it will take photos with a 12032 x 9024 pixel resolution, which makes about 108 megapixels. However, Xiaomi’s U.K. Twitter account has said the sensor will be rated at 100 megapixels, while still stating the same resolution. A corresponding Weibo post from Xiaomi, which also introduces the 64-megapixel camera, highlights a partnership with Samsung. This may also indicate Samsung will create the 108-megapixel sensor.

xiaomi 108 megapixel camera news 100mp

Having such a highly capable sensor means also having a processor capable of handling the massive amount of pixels. Qualcomm’s processor specification pages state many of its chips, from the 6-series upwards, will support a single camera with 192 megapixels. In an interview, Qualcomm’s senior director of product management, Judd Heape, said 100-megapixel cameras will be here before the end of 2019.

As a headline, a 100 or 108 megapixel camera is a winner; but more megapixels do not necessarily mean better pictures. Like the 48-megapixel cameras available now, we expect a 108 megapixel mode to be available; but for the camera to default to a lower number and use pixel binning for improved lowlight performance and other benefits. On-device storage capacity also becomes more of a concern when you’re taking multiple 108-megapixel photos.

Xiaomi has not indicated when the 108, or 100 megapixel camera will make its debut, other than it’s coming soon.

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (August 2019)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is small, powerful, and missing power user features

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is one of two phones launched at Unpacked 2019, alongside the Note 10 Plus. Of the two, this one is smaller, has less storage, and no MicroSD card slot, but it’s still a top-tier device.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10 brings Android and Windows closer together than ever before

The new Galaxy Note range is finally here, abut you may have missed a fairly major new development in all the dazzle -- the strong relationship between Android and Windows that's just been created by Samsung.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Product Review

Samsung’s Note 10 Plus is a massive phone packed with small improvements

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus is here, and it’s the biggest and best Samsung phone ever. Its key feature is its looks, as it has an attractive rear design, highlighted by the new Aura Glow color, but little else has changed.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is joined by a second, more feature-packed Note 10 Plus

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus with sleek design, huge displays, and relatively small footprints. With this comes new S-Pen features for transcribing to Word documents, air gestures, and colors that dazzle.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. Note 10 vs. Note 9: All the notable differences

If you're wondering what the difference between the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Note 10 is, or you want to know if it's worth upgrading from the Note 9, we have you covered. Find out how these three phones compare right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung has finally unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10 5G. The new phones are aimed at offering a beautiful design, with top-tier specs. Here's where you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus
Mobile

What I like and what I don’t like about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus

We've unpacked this year's Note update and Samsung has delivered something special in the shape of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. It mostly delivers on expectations, but there are misses and disappointments. Here's what I like and don't like.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy watch active 2 news
Mobile

Samsung’s Under Armour-branded Galaxy Watch Active 2 pairs with your HOVR shoes

Samsung and Under Armour have announced the new Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition. Able to connect with Under Armour's HOVR series of connected running shoes, Samsung's watch is the first wearable to be able to do so.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Origem HS-3 Bluetooth headphones
Deals

Take 40% off Origem HS-3 wireless headphones with this exclusive promo code

There are many good Bluetooth headphones on the market and it can be hard to sort through them all, but this exclusive deal – which lets DT readers take 40% off the Origem HS-3 earphones – might make your decision a little bit easier.
Posted By Lucas Coll
everything samsung announced at galaxy unpacked note 10 2019 august
Mobile

Missed the Note 10’s main event? Here’s everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was the star of Samsung's August 2019 Galaxy Unpacked event, but what about everything else that was announced and spoken of? Here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked August 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s Global Goals app encourages worldwide awareness

Samsung wants to encourage its customers to be more globally aware. The company has partnered with the United Nations on a new Global Goals app, which outlines the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for August 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy note 10 plus vs iphone xs max s pen
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max: Which is worth your $1,000?

With a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and powerful internal hardware, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a force to be reckoned with. But is it powerful enough to take down Apple's largest phone, the iPhone XS Max?
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple has released some videos designed to give you a tingly feeling asmr
Mobile

Apple has released some videos designed to give you a tingly feeling

Does your iPhone ever cause you frustration? How about your MacBook Pro keyboard, do those sticky keys drive you crazy? If so, you might like to check out Apple’s first-ever ASMR videos, designed to calm your soul.
Posted By Trevor Mogg