 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may have some unexpected competition

By
The Z Fold 5 being half folded.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Samsung has been living large in the U.S. foldable market, facing little competition aside from the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold. While both are good foldables in their own right, Samsung still dominates the market with its Flip and Fold series after selling as many as 10 million+ Fold 5 and Flip 5 models alone. However, that may be set to change if the latest rumor from reliable leaker Ice Universe is to be believed.

Honor Magic V3 will be released on July 12th. Then, Xiaomi MIX Fold4 will also be released, which is also the narrowest foldable phone in the world, only 9.x mm.
It is worth looking forward to that MIX Fold4 will be released in the global market! You have a chance to buy it!

&mdash; ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 3, 2024

According to Ice Universe, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will be released sometime after July 12 to global markets, putting it after the launch of the Honor Magic V3 and the July 10 launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. That’s a pretty remarkable development, if true. Despite being the third-largest smartphone manufacturer and selling its devices in 37 countries, Xiaomi has never sold phones in the U.S., unlike rival ZTE, which was hit hard by U.S. sanctions.

Recommended Videos

Generally, Xiaomi phones are most likely to be found in China, other parts of Asia, Europe, and Latin America, which is a shame for North Americans because many of Xiaomi’s phones are excellent and on par with, if not better than, Samsung’s flagships. While it’s unlikely that this model will come to the U.S., it’s likely that for the first time, it’ll be released outside the Chinese market.

In the case of the Mix Fold 4, it’s expected to be one of the narrowest foldable phones in the world at less than 10mm thickness. It also should have a 4:3 aspect ratio, giving it a wider cover screen that’s easier to use when folded and less narrow than what we expect on the Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

In terms of specs, the Mix Fold 4 is exactly as powerful as you would expect. According to rumors, it’ll boast a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP main Leica camera, a 5,000mAh battery, wireless charging, and an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It compares favorably with the Z Fold 6 in terms of hardware and somehow still manages to be thinner.

While Digital Trends has never reviewed a Xiaomi foldable, other review sites like Wired that have gotten their hands on previous models have loved the device, praising both the hardware and design. “Xiaomi’s hardware is significantly slimmer than the competition, with a slick hinge mechanism. Fold in an excellent quad-lens camera, fast wireless and wired charging, top-notch displays, and long battery life, and it’s an excellent showcase for how quickly folding phones are improving.”

If you’re able to get the Mi Mix Fold 4 in your market, it may very well be worth considering over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The one sticking point for most users regards the complications of not having access to the Google Play Store and Google apps. There are ways around this, but they’re not straightforward, and it’ll be interesting to see how Xiaomi tackles this problem.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
Here’s another great look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
Fold 6 grip and kickstand official case

Galaxy Z Fold 6 grip and kickstand official case @MysteryLupin

We only have about two weeks before the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to get their official launch at Samsung's next Unpacked event on July 10. However, the leaks continue to come. The latest comes from @MysteryLupin, a fairly reliable leaker on X (formerly Twitter), who posted a weird message that leads to a PostImage gallery link showing a variety of official cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Read more
6 phones coming out in summer 2024 we can’t wait for
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro in hand.

When you think of the summer, you probably think of long, lazy days in the sun, time on the beach, or exciting vacations away. But you probably don't think about impending smartphone launches -- which is where normal, decent people diverge from the average tech obsessive. So, while you're having a lovely time in the bright sun, spare a thought for those of us locked indoors, watching keynote speeches and product announcements to make sure that you can keep up with the hottest new releases.

Alright, so we're overegging the pudding a little, but the summer is a hot period for launching new devices. This year has already seen the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range and the Google Pixel 8a, but there are plenty of other devices -- flagship, budget, and everything in between -- for you to savor. Here are eight phones coming this summer that we can't wait for.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Leaked promo image of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. @OnLeaks

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, showing the front and back of the phone.

As we get deeper into 2024, it’s only a matter of time before Samsung unveils its next round of foldables. This should include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6.

But what does Samsung have in store for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, specifically? From the rumored prices, specs, design, and more, here's everything we know.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: release date
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more