Your next phone will probably use Qualcomm’s new X85 modem

For MWC 2025 Qualcomm has introduced its eighth generation 5G modem, the X85, destined for use in the smartphones we’ll see later this year. The Qualcomm X85 modem has a variety of highly technical firsts inside, and of course some AI too, but it’s not just about boosting connectivity, it’s also about improving efficiency and extending battery life.

Stay with us for a moment, as the X85’s specs are, as you’d imagine, quite technical in nature. It’s the first modem to support the 400Mhz bandwidth in Sub-6 5G connections, and can reach speeds of up to 11.6Gbps over both Sub-6 and mmWave connections. It’s also the first to support 3.7Gbps upload speeds in certain situations. In addition to 5G and mmWave connectivity, the X85 also supports satellite connections.

An interesting, although quite niche advancement in the Qualcomm X85 is support for FRMCS connections, which is the technology being used to bring 5G to railways in Europe, a much needed upgrade from the 2G signals travelers have battled with for years. The X85 has a new integrated 5G AI processor inside, giving a 30% increase in AI performance over the last generation.

All this adds up to the X85 modem providing its phones with higher performance, lower latency, greater signal coverage, and more power efficiency. Qualcomm’s senior vice president and general manager of Technology Planning and Edge Solutions, Durga Malladi, said:

“Qualcomm X85 is the world’s most advanced AI-enhanced modem, and the best smartphones in the world use Qualcomm modems. This year Qualcomm is celebrating its 40th anniversary, it is only fitting we celebrate this milestone and decades of wireless innovation by launching this leading platform.”

If you spotted the subtle dig at Apple in this statement, congratulations. The new iPhone 16e is the first to use Apple’s own modem, the C1, rather than a Qualcomm modem. The Qualcomm X85 modem is apparently already being tested out by device makers, and it’s expected to make its first appearance in devices we can buy later this year.