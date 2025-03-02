 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Your next phone will probably use Qualcomm’s new X85 modem

By
A press image showing the Qualcomm X85 modem.
Qualcomm
MWC 2025
Mobile World Congress
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress
Updated less than 41 seconds ago

For MWC 2025 Qualcomm has introduced its eighth generation 5G modem, the X85, destined for use in the smartphones we’ll see later this year. The Qualcomm X85 modem has a variety of highly technical firsts inside, and of course some AI too, but it’s not just about boosting connectivity, it’s also about improving efficiency and extending battery life.

Stay with us for a moment, as the X85’s specs are, as you’d imagine, quite technical in nature. It’s the first modem to support the 400Mhz bandwidth in Sub-6 5G connections, and can reach speeds of up to 11.6Gbps over both Sub-6 and mmWave connections. It’s also the first to support 3.7Gbps upload speeds in certain situations. In addition to 5G and mmWave connectivity, the X85 also supports satellite connections.

Recommended Videos

An interesting, although quite niche advancement in the Qualcomm X85 is support for FRMCS connections, which is the technology being used to bring 5G to railways in Europe, a much needed upgrade from the 2G signals travelers have battled with for years. The X85 has a new integrated 5G AI processor inside, giving a 30% increase in AI performance over the last generation.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

All this adds up to the X85 modem providing its phones with higher performance, lower latency, greater signal coverage, and more power efficiency. Qualcomm’s senior vice president and general manager of Technology Planning and Edge Solutions, Durga Malladi, said:

“Qualcomm X85 is the world’s most advanced AI-enhanced modem, and the best smartphones in the world use Qualcomm modems. This year Qualcomm is celebrating its 40th anniversary, it is only fitting we celebrate this milestone and decades of wireless innovation by launching this leading platform.”

If you spotted the subtle dig at Apple in this statement, congratulations. The new iPhone 16e is the first to use Apple’s own modem, the C1, rather than a Qualcomm modem. The Qualcomm X85 modem is apparently already being tested out by device makers, and it’s expected to make its first appearance in devices we can buy later this year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Your next phone could get a huge 5G upgrade, thanks to AI
Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 Modem-RF chip.

It’s that time of year again when Qualcomm ushers in its next generation of 5G modem technology. Announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC ) 2024, this year’s Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF system is the successor to last year’s Snapdragon X75, and it builds on the 5G Advanced foundation laid last year with more raw power and new AI features.

While the Snapdragon X75 moved the needle by adding support for the latest 5G Advanced standards, we’re still in that fourth phase of 5G technology, otherwise known as 3GPP Release 18 — and most carrier networks are still catching up. So, with no new standards to embrace, Qualcomm has focused on improving the inside of the Snapdragon X80 to take even fuller advantage of these cutting-edge 5G technologies.
The magic of AI-powered 5G

Read more
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 brings faster 5G to budget phones
Hand holding phone in landscape orientation focusing on an illustrated scene of Chinese lanterns with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 logo.

Qualcomm is upping the performance game with its new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform — a new chip that promises to deliver some of the best capabilities of the company’s higher-end platforms to a new generation of budget smartphones.

As one might expect, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is the direct successor to last year’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, the first in the series to move to simpler branding when it replaced the 2021 Snapdragon 480+. Last year’s chip brought the usual year-over-year CPU and graphics performance gains while introducing a new image signal processor (ISP) that pushed its photographic capabilities to new heights.
What the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 brings to the table

Read more
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is big news for cheap phones
Hand holding up a smartphone against a city background with Qualcomm Snapdragon7+ Gen 2 logo.

Qualcomm has taken the wraps off its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, the next generation of its midrange mobile platform. The new chip is designed to deliver powerful entertainment experiences and performance gains to a broader range of smartphones.

The new platform is an evolution of last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which was already a leap beyond the older Snapdragon 700 series it replaced. It began closing the gap with the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — a trend that continues with this year’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2.

Read more