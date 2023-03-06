 Skip to main content
Who is performing at the 2023 Academy Awards?

Dan Girolamo
By

The musical performances from the Best Original Song category tend to provide unforgettable moments during the Academy Awards. From Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s romantic rendition of Shallow to Common and John Legend’s moving performance of Glory, music can steal the show at the Oscars.

As of March 6, four of the five nominated songs at the 2023 Oscars will be performed during the telecast. The only song without a live performance scheduled is Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and BloodPop from Top Gun: Maverick. Gaga is currently filming Joker: Folie à Deux, which is a factor in why the pop star won’t perform during the ceremony. Gaga previously won in this category at the 2018 Oscars with Shallow from A Star Is Born.

Learn more about the nominees performing at the 2023 Academy Awards below.

Rihanna — Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Fresh off her stunning Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna (Ocean’s 8) is set to perform Lift Me Up, the emotional ballad in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the 2023 Oscars. Rihanna is a first-time Oscar nominee for her contribution to the song that serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in Black Panther before dying of cancer on August 28, 2020. Lift Me Up features music by Rihanna, Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), Ludwig Göransson (Tenet), and Tems (If Orange Was a Place), with lyrics by Coogler and Tems. Göransson won the Oscar for Best Orginal Score for his work on Black Panther.

David Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu — This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO) is set to have a huge night as the prohibitive favorite for Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards. Before the Best Picture category, the song This Is a Life from EEAAO will be performed during the telecast. This Is a Life features music from David Byrne (American Utopia), Ryan Lott (Mean Dreams) & Mitski (Laurel Hell), with lyrics from Byrne and Lott. Byrne is a two-time Academy Award nominee, winning Best Orginal Score for The Last Emperor. Lott, who is nominated in Best Orginal Score for EEAAO, is best known as the founder of the experimental band Son Lux. Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu (Poker Face), who stars as Joy Wang in the film, will perform the song.

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren — Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

It would not be the Best Original Song category without a contribution from Diane Warren, one of the most decorated songwriters of all time. Warren has received 14 nominations in this category, including six straight nominations. This year, Warren’s nomination is Applause, from the American–Italian anthology film Tell It Like a Woman. Warren has never won in this category but received an Honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Award. Applause will be performed by Warren and actress Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts).

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava — Naatu Naatu from RRR

The performance of the infections anthem Naatu Naatu from RRR is guaranteed to be one of the more memorable moments from the ceremony. Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian film nominated for Best Original Song. Naatu Naatu features music from M. M. Keeravani (Eega) and lyrics from Chandrabose (Konda Polam). The Tollywood song is the favorite to win in this category, thanks to its wins at the 2023 Golden Globes and 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. Rahul Sipligunj (F3) and Kaala Bhairava (Happy Birthday) will perform Naatu Naatu.

Lenny Kravitz — In Memoriam

Along with a host and awful dance numbers, the “In Memoriam” segment is an Oscar staple that has been a part of the ceremonies for decades. The segment usually features one musician singing a ballad as pictures and clips of people in the film industry who passed away are displayed across the screen. Past singers of this segment include Sammy Davis Jr., Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Queen Latifah, and Celine Dion.

Deadline recently confirmed that rock singer Lenny Kravitz will sing in this year’s “In Memoriam” segment.

The 2023 Academy Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on March 12 on ABC.

Watch the 2023 Academy Awards on ABC

