You can stream this great Lindsay Lohan movie for free this weekend (August 8-10)

Lindsay Lohan returns to the big screen this weekend in Freakier Friday. The legacy sequel reunites Lohan with Jamie Lee Curtis in another body-swapping adventure.

After trekking to the theater to watch Freakier Friday, stream one of Lohan’s best comedies, Mean Girls, for free on Pluto TV. FAST services like Pluto TV offer consumers thousands of free movies. Give Mean Girls and these two free movies a shot.

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Before Jack Ryan became a hit TV show on Prime Video, the character first appeared in John McTiernan’s submarine thriller, The Hunt for Red October. At the height of the Cold War, Soviet naval captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) steers his impressive submarine, Red October, toward the eastern shores of the United States. The U.S. military believes Ramius is preparing a nuclear strike on American soil.

However, CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) believes Ramius is defecting from the Soviet Union to the United States. Jack is steadfast in his beliefs and, despite opposition from his superiors, sets out to prove his theory by whatever means necessary. The Hunt for Red October plays like a tense game of chess — every move from Ryan and Ramius takes you one step closer toward an inevitable conclusion that could end in disaster.

Stream The Hunt for Red October on Pluto TV.

Mean Girls (2004)

Get in, loser; we’re watching Mean Girls. After spending most of her life in Africa, teenager Cady Heron (Lohan) moves to Illinois and enters her toughest environment yet: high school. The shy Cady has a rough first day, but she eventually makes friends with outsiders Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian Leigh (Daniel Franzese). Janis and Damian teach Cady about the high school’s social hierarchy, starting with the popular Plastics and their leader, Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

When the Plastics invite Cady into their clique, Janis convinces Cady to infiltrate the group and destroy them from the inside. Cady goes along with the plan, but as she spends more time with the Plastics, she ends up enjoying her moment in the spotlight. Mean Girls’ secret weapon is writer Tina Fey, who pens one of the funniest and smartest satires about high school.

Stream Mean Girls on Pluto TV.

Hush (2016)

Before he created an army of horror shows on Netflix, Mike Flanagan crafted a quiet (pun intended) slasher in Hush. Maddie Young (Kate Siegel) — a deaf and mute writer — lives in a secluded house in the woods away from the hustle and bustle of New York City. One night, a masked killer (John Gallagher Jr.) selects Maddie as his next victim. Despite Maddie’s pleas for her life, the man plans to torment and kill her.

While she can’t hear the man coming, Maddie tries to use the rest of her senses and ingenuity to outsmart the killer. The ensuing cat-and-mouse game is a gripping thriller that flies through its 81-minute runtime. It’s one of the more unique home invasion thrillers of the last decade.

Stream Hush on Tubi.

