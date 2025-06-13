 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (June 13-15)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Free Movies A man with a computer stands next to two kids in Interstellar.
Warner Bros.
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 4 hours ago

After a promising May, the box office got off to a strong start last week thanks to Lilo & Stitch, Ballerina, and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. None of those films will be the No. 1 movie this weekend. That title will belong to How to Train Your Dragon, the live-action remake of the beloved animated film.

Get out to your theater this weekend if you’re able. If not, save some money, download a FAST service, and stream a free movie. Our picks this weekend are a sentimental documentary about a music legend, a potential masterpiece from an Oscar winner, and a ‘90s action thriller.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (2021)

The world lost a musical icon this past week. Brian Wilson, one of the co-founders of the Beach Boys, died at the age of 82. Wilson is one of the most influential musicians, producers, and songwriters. Don’t believe me? Ask Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Sir Elton John, and dozens more about Wilson’s impact on music. They’ll all say one word: legend. 

The best documentary about the Beach Boys’ multi-hyphenate is Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. It’s an intimate portrayal of Wilson that takes viewers down memory lane, revisiting seminal moments of his career. It’s a must-see for any Beach Boys fan or music junkie.

Stream Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road on Pluto TV.

Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan won his long overdue Oscar for Oppenheimer. It’s a testament to Nolan’s talent that Oppenheimer might not crack the top three for some fans. Judging by the box office haul from the rerelease, Interstellar might be Nolan’s defining movie. At the very least, it’s his most personal.

With Earth facing extinction, former pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) agrees to work for NASA and pilot a mission through a wormhole near Saturn. The hope is that a planet on the other side will become humanity’s new home. From the performances and the direction to the score and visuals, Interstellar is a borderline masterpiece.

Stream Interstellar for free on Pluto TV.

Under Siege (1992)

Considering how far he’s fallen off the deep end, it’s easy to forget that Steven Seagal became a legitimate action star in the early ‘90s. Under Siege is by far his best movie. Directed by The Fugitive’s Andrew Davis, Under Siege follows Casey Ryback, a former Navy SEAL working as a cook on the battleship USS Missouri. 

While at sea, a former CIA operative infiltrates the ship with his band of terrorists and takes control of the Missouri. The renegades thought they had their bases covered. Yet they forgot about Ryback, who becomes a one-man army and fights to take back the ship.

Stream Under Siege for free on Tubi.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (May 30-June 1)
Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

For the final weekend of May, Hulu is adding one of the most important political dramas of 2024. The Seed of the Sacred Fig was made by Iranian filmmakers and actors who risked imprisonment for their involvement with the film. The fact that it was made at all feels like a miracle, and now it's an easy selection for one of the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our other two picks for the week include a newly added sex comedy/drama and one of the few Star Wars films that's still on Hulu. But don't wait until the first day of June to watch that one. It's probably going home to Disney+ after May 31, so catch it while you can.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (May 30-June 1)
Tom Cruise sits a desk on the phone.

Instead of enjoying the unofficial start to summer, many people flocked to the movie theater to enjoy new offerings like Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. These two movies, along with holdovers like Final Destination Bloodlines, powered the box office to a record-setting Memorial Day weekend.

The box office should continue to thrive with the addition of Karate Kid: Legends this weekend. One of our free movies to stream this weekend comes from the Karate Kid franchise. Karate Kid Part III and more movies can be found on FAST services, a free streaming service that doesn't cost a dime.

Read more
3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (May 30-June 1)
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek stand in a theatre lobby together in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

The Final Destination movies are back in the cultural zeitgeist thanks to the success of Final Destination Bloodlines. The Final Destination movies occupy five of the spots in HBO Max's top 10. Expect Bloodlines to reach the same heights of popularity once it hits the streamer.

Luckily for cinephiles, there are more options on HBO Max besides entries from the iconic horror franchise. One underrated movie to stream is Magic Mike's Last Dance, the final film in the adult dancing trilogy. Find out how to watch Last Dance and two other movies below.

Read more