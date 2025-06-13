3 great free movies to stream this weekend (June 13-15)

After a promising May, the box office got off to a strong start last week thanks to Lilo & Stitch, Ballerina, and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. None of those films will be the No. 1 movie this weekend. That title will belong to How to Train Your Dragon, the live-action remake of the beloved animated film.

Get out to your theater this weekend if you’re able. If not, save some money, download a FAST service, and stream a free movie. Our picks this weekend are a sentimental documentary about a music legend, a potential masterpiece from an Oscar winner, and a ‘90s action thriller.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (2021)

The world lost a musical icon this past week. Brian Wilson, one of the co-founders of the Beach Boys, died at the age of 82. Wilson is one of the most influential musicians, producers, and songwriters. Don’t believe me? Ask Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Sir Elton John, and dozens more about Wilson’s impact on music. They’ll all say one word: legend.

The best documentary about the Beach Boys’ multi-hyphenate is Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. It’s an intimate portrayal of Wilson that takes viewers down memory lane, revisiting seminal moments of his career. It’s a must-see for any Beach Boys fan or music junkie.

Stream Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road on Pluto TV.

Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan won his long overdue Oscar for Oppenheimer. It’s a testament to Nolan’s talent that Oppenheimer might not crack the top three for some fans. Judging by the box office haul from the rerelease, Interstellar might be Nolan’s defining movie. At the very least, it’s his most personal.

With Earth facing extinction, former pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) agrees to work for NASA and pilot a mission through a wormhole near Saturn. The hope is that a planet on the other side will become humanity’s new home. From the performances and the direction to the score and visuals, Interstellar is a borderline masterpiece.

Stream Interstellar for free on Pluto TV.

Under Siege (1992)

Considering how far he’s fallen off the deep end, it’s easy to forget that Steven Seagal became a legitimate action star in the early ‘90s. Under Siege is by far his best movie. Directed by The Fugitive’s Andrew Davis, Under Siege follows Casey Ryback, a former Navy SEAL working as a cook on the battleship USS Missouri.

While at sea, a former CIA operative infiltrates the ship with his band of terrorists and takes control of the Missouri. The renegades thought they had their bases covered. Yet they forgot about Ryback, who becomes a one-man army and fights to take back the ship.

Stream Under Siege for free on Tubi.