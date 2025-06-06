3 great free movies to stream this weekend (June 6-8)

How good has this box office been the past few weeks? Lilo & Stitch continues to set records, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning remains a breathtaking spectacle, and Final Destination Bloodlines satisfies diehard horror fans. Even Karate Kid: Legends provides a solid entry for families.

This weekend, get ready for some stunts, violence, and gore in Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas. While the John Wick movies are not FAST services, the Indiana Jones franchise can be streamed for free. Below you’ll find a little bit of everything — a rom-com, a comedy, and an adventure.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Julia Roberts knows a thing or two about rom-coms. Her iconic ‘90s run included My Best Friend’s Wedding, a movie about the one who got away. Lifelong friends Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) and Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney) agree to get married if both are single by 28. Days before her 28th birthday, Jules learns that Michael will soon marry a beautiful college student (Cameron Diaz).

Realizing she loves Michael, Jules flies to Chicago to stop the wedding and profess her feelings. Roberts is as hilarious as ever in this rom-com with an unexpected ending. Side note: Most millennials are probably laughing at Jules, thinking 28 is considered an old age to get married.

Stream My Best Friend’s Wedding on Pluto TV.

Chef (2014)

Don’t watch Chef on an empty stomach. Or perhaps you want to watch while hungry, so the culinary dishes featured in the movie will inspire your dinner choices later on. Before becoming one of Disney’s top directors, Jon Favreau wrote, directed, and starred in Chef, a charming comedy with food as the protagonist.

After quitting his job at a high-end Los Angeles restaurant, chef Carl Casper moves to Los Angeles and opens a food truck business with his son (Emjay Anthony) and best friend (John Leguizamo). On the truck, Carl finds a new lease on life and rediscovers his passion for cooking. I want a cubano just thinking about this movie.

Stream Chef for free on Tubi.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

The Indiana Jones movies are perfect summer blockbusters. They include all of the major ingredients of a blockbuster: a movie star, a talented director, action, adventure, and a fun time. After the darker Temple of Doom, Steven Spielberg took a lighter, buddy-comedy approach in The Last Crusade. Set in 1939, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) must search for his father, Henry (Sean Connery), a professor looking for the Holy Grail.

Nazis have captured Henry, forcing Indy on a globe-trotting quest to save his dad. Ford and Connery are dynamite together, combining their innate charisma and sheer charm to form a memorable duo.

Stream Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade for free on Pluto TV.