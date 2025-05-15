3 great free movies to stream this weekend (May 16-18)

The box office still belongs to Marvel thanks to the success of Thunderbolts*. The MCU offering has grossed $278 million worldwide heading into its third weekend in theaters. However, Final Destination Bloodlines is poised for a franchise-best opening weekend that would top the box office.

Theaters will be offering new summer blockbusters every week for the next three months. When you can’t make it to the theater, try streaming a free movie on a FAST service like Tubi and Pluto TV. These services continue to increase in popularity due to their no-cost options. Our recommendations for this weekend include a surprise horror hit, a Mission: Impossible entry, and a puzzling thriller.

Barbarian (2022)

Cash your ticket if you had a member of The Whitest Kids U’ Know crafting one of the best horror movies of the last five years. Zach Cregger surprised audiences in 2022 with Barbarian, a horror movie set at a rental home in Detroit. Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) is surprised to find Keith (Bill Skarsgård) staying at her Airbnb.

Despite her instincts telling her to leave, Tess spends the night with Keith. The next morning, things go off the rails. For fear of spoilers, I’ll stop there. Barbarian is a movie that you must see to believe. The twist is less effective the second time around, but if this is your first time, enjoy the madness.

Stream Barbarian on Tubi.

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015)

It’s Mission: Impossible month in Hollywood, as audiences everywhere prepare for Tom Cruise to entertain them as Ethan Hunt one last time in Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. As part of your rewatch, 2015’s Rogue Nation should be on your list. After the death of a station operative, the Senate decommissions the IMF and forces its employees to join the CIA.

Ethan refuses and goes on the run as he hopes to track down The Syndicate, a nefarious organization that threatens the global powers. Now a fugitive, Ethan recruits his old team and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) to join him in his hunt to destroy this rogue nation. To trigger your memory, Rogue Nation is when Ethan hangs off the side of a plane.

Stream Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation for free on Pluto TV.

Escape Room (2019)

Final Destination Bloodlines is a franchise built on insane death scenes. These unfathomable sequences are like Rube Goldberg machines for murder. While Escape Room does not feature the violence of Final Destination, the elaborate life-or-death situations are something the two movies have in common.

Six strangers are invited to take part in an escape room challenge. If the players complete the tasks, they will win $10,000. Once the first challenge begins, the group quickly realizes failure to complete a mission will result in physical harm, with death being one of the possibilities. Starring Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, Escape Room is a brisk and entertaining 100-minute thriller specifically made for people who love to solve puzzles.

Stream Escape Room for free on Tubi.