 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (May 16-18)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Free Movies Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.
Paramount
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 1 hour ago

The box office still belongs to Marvel thanks to the success of Thunderbolts*. The MCU offering has grossed $278 million worldwide heading into its third weekend in theaters. However, Final Destination Bloodlines is poised for a franchise-best opening weekend that would top the box office.

Theaters will be offering new summer blockbusters every week for the next three months. When you can’t make it to the theater, try streaming a free movie on a FAST service like Tubi and Pluto TV. These services continue to increase in popularity due to their no-cost options. Our recommendations for this weekend include a surprise horror hit, a Mission: Impossible entry, and a puzzling thriller.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Barbarian (2022)

A woman looking through a dark doorway with a flashlight in Barbarian.
20th Century Studios

Cash your ticket if you had a member of The Whitest Kids U’ Know crafting one of the best horror movies of the last five years. Zach Cregger surprised audiences in 2022 with Barbarian, a horror movie set at a rental home in Detroit. Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) is surprised to find Keith (Bill Skarsgård) staying at her Airbnb.

Despite her instincts telling her to leave, Tess spends the night with Keith. The next morning, things go off the rails. For fear of spoilers, I’ll stop there. Barbarian is a movie that you must see to believe. The twist is less effective the second time around, but if this is your first time, enjoy the madness.

Stream Barbarian on Tubi.

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015)

Tom Cruise holds onto the side Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation.
Paramount Pictures

It’s Mission: Impossible month in Hollywood, as audiences everywhere prepare for Tom Cruise to entertain them as Ethan Hunt one last time in Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. As part of your rewatch, 2015’s Rogue Nation should be on your list. After the death of a station operative, the Senate decommissions the IMF and forces its employees to join the CIA.

Ethan refuses and goes on the run as he hopes to track down The Syndicate, a nefarious organization that threatens the global powers. Now a fugitive, Ethan recruits his old team and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) to join him in his hunt to destroy this rogue nation. To trigger your memory, Rogue Nation is when Ethan hangs off the side of a plane.

Stream Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation for free on Pluto TV.

Escape Room (2019)

A girl tries to solve a puzzle box.
Sony Pictures

Final Destination Bloodlines is a franchise built on insane death scenes. These unfathomable sequences are like Rube Goldberg machines for murder. While Escape Room does not feature the violence of Final Destination, the elaborate life-or-death situations are something the two movies have in common.

Six strangers are invited to take part in an escape room challenge. If the players complete the tasks, they will win $10,000. Once the first challenge begins, the group quickly realizes failure to complete a mission will result in physical harm, with death being one of the possibilities. Starring Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, Escape Room is a brisk and entertaining 100-minute thriller specifically made for people who love to solve puzzles.

Stream Escape Room for free on Tubi.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…

Editors’ Recommendations

Don’t let these 3 hidden streaming movie gems in May 2025 fly under your radar
The cast of Bad Times at the El Royale in a promo image.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has officially kicked off the 2025 summer movie season with a bang. From now until August, many major blockbusters will premiere, from hopefuls trying to launch entire cinematic universes, like James Gunn's Superman, to bold new chapters of beloved and long-running franchises, like Jurassic World: Rebirth.

However, if you're not in the mood to go to the cinema, or you just want a different, more obscure option to watch from home, we've got just what you need. From crime dramas starring fan-favorite actresses to stylish neo-noirs with large ensembles full of now-recognizable actors, these underrated movie gems are perfect antidotes to the loud, explosive spectacle of the blockbusters at the movie theater.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (May 9-11)
Chris Messina in Air.

The first weekend in May signals the start of summer movie season. Marvel started things off with Thunderbolts*, a team-up adventure featuring a ragtag group of antiheroes. Thunderbolts* got off to a respectable start with an opening weekend of $76 million domestic. Thunderbolts* should continue to rule the box office until Memorial Day weekend.

This weekend marks the arrival of several smaller movies, including Shadow Force, Friendship, and Fight or Flight. Stream a free movie on a FAST service like Tubi and Pluto TV if you prefer to stay home. Our recommendations for this weekend include a riveting survival thriller, a sports drama, and an action reboot.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (May 9-11)
An old woman and a young man stand next to each other in The Crown.

One of the great and terrible things about Netflix is that the streaming service is filled with stuff. Plenty of it is great, but even among the great stuff, it can be hard to know which thing to pick. We've got you covered, whether you're looking for something short or long, limited or extended.

We've pulled together this list of great shows that are well worth your time no matter what you're looking for. Hopefully, you'll find something worth watching without looking through everything on the service.

Read more