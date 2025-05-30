 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (May 30-June 1)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Free Movies A man on the phone in Jerry Maguire.
Sony Pictures Releasing
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Instead of enjoying the unofficial start to summer, many people flocked to the movie theater to enjoy new offerings like Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. These two movies, along with holdovers like Final Destination Bloodlines, powered the box office to a record-setting Memorial Day weekend.

The box office should continue to thrive with the addition of Karate Kid: Legends this weekend. One of our free movies to stream this weekend comes from the Karate Kid franchise. Karate Kid Part III and more movies can be found on FAST services, a free streaming service that doesn’t cost a dime.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

Before Karate Kid: Legends, the last time Macchio played Daniel LaRusso in a feature film was The Karate Kid Part III. After returning to Los Angeles after a trip to Okinawa, Daniel moves in with Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita), and the two open a bonsai shop. Daniel has no interest in fighting, but he’s forced to display aggression after the arrival of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), a shady businessman with a dark past.

Silver’s friend is disgraced sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), and he plans to exact his revenge by driving a wedge between Daniel and Miyagi. It all culminates with the All-Valley Tournament, where Daniel must take on the ruthless Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan). Part III is a good refresher for the later seasons of Cobra Kai.

Stream The Karate Kid Part III on Tubi.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

The two characters that have defined Tom Cruise’s career are Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible and Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun. Jerry Maguire has a legitimate claim for the third most recognizable character in Cruise’s filmography. Directed by Cameron Crowe, Jerry Maguire stars Cruise as the titular protagonist, a passionate sports agent who starts his own management firm after being fired.

Life on his own isn’t easy for Jerry, who has little money and only one employee: Dorothy Boyd (Renee Zellweger). All Jerry has is one client, football player Rod Ridwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.), who begs his agent to show him the money. Jerry Maguire is a showcase for all the best aspects of Cruise — charisma, looks, emotion, and talent. It’s the role that should have won him his first Oscar.

Stream Jerry Maguire for free on Pluto TV.

Dog (2022)

Who doesn’t love good boys and girls? Channing Tatum teamed with a canine friend for the heartfelt Dog, a road trip comedy he directed with Reid Carolin. Former U.S. Army Ranger Jackson Briggs (Tatum) faces his toughest adversary to date: Lulu, an aggressive female Belgian Malinois. Lulu is the former military dog of Briggs’ late comrade.

Briggs and Lulu must travel down the West Coast and get to a funeral on time. The trip doesn’t go according to plan, and multiple setbacks occur. Over time, Briggs and Lulu realize they’re not so different from each other. Both are suffering and need help, something they can provide for each other if they’re willing to open up.

Stream Dog for free on Tubi.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in May 2025
The Joker and Batman sit across from one another at a table.

May marks the unofficial start to summer. In Hollywood, that means it's summer blockbuster season. Now is when the studios release their tentpole films to generate box office returns that approach $1 billion. F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are projected to be the summer's biggest movies. Netflix is getting in on the action with The Old Guard 2.

Speaking of Netflix, the streamer has hundreds of action movies that satisfy those blockbuster cravings. One of those movies is The Dark Knight, a brilliant Batman story. Check out The Dark Knight and two more action movies in May.

Read more
Don’t let these 3 hidden streaming movie gems in May 2025 fly under your radar
The cast of Bad Times at the El Royale in a promo image.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has officially kicked off the 2025 summer movie season with a bang. From now until August, many major blockbusters will premiere, from hopefuls trying to launch entire cinematic universes, like James Gunn's Superman, to bold new chapters of beloved and long-running franchises, like Jurassic World: Rebirth.

However, if you're not in the mood to go to the cinema, or you just want a different, more obscure option to watch from home, we've got just what you need. From crime dramas starring fan-favorite actresses to stylish neo-noirs with large ensembles full of now-recognizable actors, these underrated movie gems are perfect antidotes to the loud, explosive spectacle of the blockbusters at the movie theater.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (May 9-11)
Chris Messina in Air.

The first weekend in May signals the start of summer movie season. Marvel started things off with Thunderbolts*, a team-up adventure featuring a ragtag group of antiheroes. Thunderbolts* got off to a respectable start with an opening weekend of $76 million domestic. Thunderbolts* should continue to rule the box office until Memorial Day weekend.

This weekend marks the arrival of several smaller movies, including Shadow Force, Friendship, and Fight or Flight. Stream a free movie on a FAST service like Tubi and Pluto TV if you prefer to stay home. Our recommendations for this weekend include a riveting survival thriller, a sports drama, and an action reboot.

Read more