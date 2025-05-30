3 great free movies to stream this weekend (May 30-June 1)

Instead of enjoying the unofficial start to summer, many people flocked to the movie theater to enjoy new offerings like Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. These two movies, along with holdovers like Final Destination Bloodlines, powered the box office to a record-setting Memorial Day weekend.

The box office should continue to thrive with the addition of Karate Kid: Legends this weekend. One of our free movies to stream this weekend comes from the Karate Kid franchise. Karate Kid Part III and more movies can be found on FAST services, a free streaming service that doesn’t cost a dime.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

Before Karate Kid: Legends, the last time Macchio played Daniel LaRusso in a feature film was The Karate Kid Part III. After returning to Los Angeles after a trip to Okinawa, Daniel moves in with Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita), and the two open a bonsai shop. Daniel has no interest in fighting, but he’s forced to display aggression after the arrival of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), a shady businessman with a dark past.

Silver’s friend is disgraced sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), and he plans to exact his revenge by driving a wedge between Daniel and Miyagi. It all culminates with the All-Valley Tournament, where Daniel must take on the ruthless Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan). Part III is a good refresher for the later seasons of Cobra Kai.

Stream The Karate Kid Part III on Tubi.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

The two characters that have defined Tom Cruise’s career are Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible and Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun. Jerry Maguire has a legitimate claim for the third most recognizable character in Cruise’s filmography. Directed by Cameron Crowe, Jerry Maguire stars Cruise as the titular protagonist, a passionate sports agent who starts his own management firm after being fired.

Life on his own isn’t easy for Jerry, who has little money and only one employee: Dorothy Boyd (Renee Zellweger). All Jerry has is one client, football player Rod Ridwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.), who begs his agent to show him the money. Jerry Maguire is a showcase for all the best aspects of Cruise — charisma, looks, emotion, and talent. It’s the role that should have won him his first Oscar.

Stream Jerry Maguire for free on Pluto TV.

Dog (2022)

Who doesn’t love good boys and girls? Channing Tatum teamed with a canine friend for the heartfelt Dog, a road trip comedy he directed with Reid Carolin. Former U.S. Army Ranger Jackson Briggs (Tatum) faces his toughest adversary to date: Lulu, an aggressive female Belgian Malinois. Lulu is the former military dog of Briggs’ late comrade.

Briggs and Lulu must travel down the West Coast and get to a funeral on time. The trip doesn’t go according to plan, and multiple setbacks occur. Over time, Briggs and Lulu realize they’re not so different from each other. Both are suffering and need help, something they can provide for each other if they’re willing to open up.

Stream Dog for free on Tubi.