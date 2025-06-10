 Skip to main content
3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in June 2025

Robert De Niro stands under casino lights in Casino.
Universal Pictures

Max, HBO Max, whatever it’s called. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service remains one of the best places to go if you’re looking for a movie. The streaming service has never fully figured out how to make sure that its subscribers can actually see everything available there, though, which is why we’ve pulled together a list of three great crime movies that you can watch now.

Whatever flavor of crime movie you’re looking for, you should be able to find it on this list. Check them out below:

Public Enemies (2009)

Michael Mann has made a number of great crime films over the course of his career, but Public Enemies is perhaps his most underrated. The film, which tells the story of John Dillinger and the FBI’s quest to bring him down, is equal parts stylish and gritty and a throwback to an era when the most famous men in America were criminals.

Featuring a relatively grounded performance from Johnny Depp and Christian Bale as his capable foil, Public Enemies is a riveting examination of an era in American life when it felt like a particularly talented bank robber could get away with it forever.

You can watch Public Enemies on Max.

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai (1999)

One of the most unusual movies from a great year for movies, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai follows a contract killer who operates under an ancient samurai code. His loyalty is to a low-level mobster who saved his life years before, and he tries to do his job with the kind of honor that is absent from modern crime.

In addition to being a brilliant crime thriller anchored by Forest Whitaker in one of his best performances, Ghost Dog is the kind of movie that feels completely impossible to replicate. It’s the only movie like it out there.

You can watch Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai on Max.

Casino (1995)

In the wake of Goodfellas, Casino reteamed Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Martin Scorsese for what was seen as an underwhelming follow-up. Now, Casino is differentiated enough from its predecessor to stand on its own merits, which are considerable. The film follows a low-level gangster who finds himself assigned to Las Vegas as the city is erupting with activity.

After finding early success in the job, he begins to struggle with his ex-wife, his enforcer, and the corrupt politicians that have come to define the city. A harder, edgier, and less funny movie than Goodfellas, Casino is nonetheless a worthy gangster epic.

You can watch Casino on Max.

