3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in July

Sci-fi is one of those genres everyone can appreciate, especially since there are so many types of sci-fi films, from ones that lean more towards cerebral and psychological to others that are horrors or lighter drama. These three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in July will satiate your appetite for mystery and intrigue.

Annihilation (2018)

Loosely based on the Jeff VanderMeer novel of the same name, Annihilation tells the story of a group of scientists who find themselves in a quarantined zone called “Shimmer” that is occupied by mutating plants and animals. Lena (Natalie Portman) is a cellular biology professor and former U.S. Army soldier who leads the team but finds herself being questioned when she is the only one to return. When her husband Kane (Oscar Isaac) returns a year late, unable to explain where he was and visibly ill, Lena decides to join another mission to return to the Shimmer.

Portman and Isaac are joined in this sci-fi horror thriller movie by Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson. A visual spectacle, Annihilation is also an intelligent commentary on the state of humanity that will leave you thinking about many of its underlying messages. Our reviewer calls Annihilation both “impressively unique” and a “surprisingly satisfying adaptation of a novel that seemed incapable of adaptation.”

The Fifth Element (1997)

In his prime, Bruce Willis starred in this sci-fi action film from Luc Besson about the planet Earth and its struggle for survival in the 23rd Century. Korben Dallas (Willis) is a taxi driver and a former special forces major who reluctantly begins working with Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), a young woman who enters his cab, to procure four mystical stones that will help Earth fight back against an evil entity.

Featuring incredible visual effects and captivating action sequences, The Fifth Element is arguably one of the most stunning movies from the ‘90s. It’s a reminder of just how talented Willis is at tackling downright badass characters with a dose of humor. It’s a “saving the world” story that has been told again and again, but in such spectacular fashion that The Fifth Element is the type of movie you’ll watch again and again.

Men in Black (1997)

Not only can you watch the first Men in Black movie from 1997 on Peacock, you can also watch the two sequels, Men in Black II and Men in Black 3, from 2002 and 2012, respectively. Enjoy the elements of sci-fi, action, and comedy in this thrilling movie about two government agents, played by Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive) and Will Smith (Bad Boys: Ride or Die), who are tasked with monitoring and policing extraterrestrials.

The unlikely duo make sure peace and order is maintained while wiping memories of anyone who discovers that these aliens exist. The chemistry between Jones and Smith in Men in Black makes the movie (and its sequels) thoroughly entertaining to watch. Their wonderful performances paired with the fun visuals, entertaining action sequences, and that catchy theme song is a winning combination in not just the original but all three movies. Go ahead and fill a quiet night at home with these galaxy defenders and their otherworldly friends.

