Need an underrated Amazon Prime Video movie to watch this weekend? Try Nosferatu

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Decades before he won an Oscar for A Real Pain, Kieran Culkin was already showing us everything that he was capable of in Igby Goes Down. In the movie, Culkin plays a teenage boy who comes from tremendous privilege and decides to walk away from that life in search of something better.

Igby Goes Down is in some ways a fairly conventional coming-of-age tale. However, Culkin embodies his character so fully that this boy feels like someone who is really trying to figure out how to fit into a world that he wasn’t raised to fully belong in. It’s a remarkable, moving performance.

Nosferatu (2024)

Robert Eggers is a uniquely skilled horror director, and Nosferatu might be his most fascinating movie to date. The film tells the story of the world’s oldest vampire and is set in the 1830s in the fictional country of Transylvania.

Although Nosferatu has its moments of sheer terror, the most remarkable thing is the way it ultimately plays as a love story between the titular vampire and the young woman he seems fatefully entwined with. Led by a remarkably bold performance from Lily Rose-Depp, Nosferatu deserves to be remembered as one of the great vampire movies ever made.

The Children’s Hour (1961)

A largely forgotten drama that stars two of the biggest movie stars (Audrey Hepburn and Shirley Maclaine) in the history of Hollywood, The Children’s Hour is a remarkably progressive movie, especially considering when it was made. The film follows two female best friends who run a girls’ school together.

After a rumor begins to spread that the two friends are having an affair with one another, the two of them lose everything, including the school they’ve poured their entire lives into. The brilliance of this movie is that there’s some truth to the rumor at the movie’s center. Plus, the movie is remarkably open about what that might mean for its characters.

