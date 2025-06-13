3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (June 13-15)

If you ever find yourself scrolling through Amazon Prime Video and looking for a movie worth watching, you might be at odds with the algorithm. Perhaps the recommended movies are ones you’ve already seen, or maybe they are of no interest to you.

If you’re looking for something new to check out, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three movies that are all worth your time.

Nixon (1995)

This extended look at the life and legacy of Richard Nixon surpasses three hours but earns every minute of that running time. Using a nonlinear narrative, Nixon is focused on the Watergate scandal, but it’s also an examination of the man in the years leading up to it.

Anthony Hopkins delivers a towering central performance as a man so warped by his own insecurities that, even as he ascends to the highest office in the land, he finds himself just as small and petulant as he always has been.

You can watch Nixon on Amazon Prime Video.

Mother (2009)

No, not the Jennifer Lawrence movie. A decade before Parasite stormed all the way to a Best Picture win, Bong Joon-ho directed this thriller, which follows a poor mother living in a small South Korean town with her mentally challenged son.

When her son is accused of a heinous crime, she goes to extraordinary lengths to prove that he is innocent. Convinced that the police are inclined to investigate her son, we see how he was accused and everything she’s willing to do to prevent an arrest.

You can watch Mother on Amazon Prime Video.

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

One of the great thrillers of the 1970s, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three follows a group of criminals who hijack a New York City subway car and hold the passengers for ransom. It’s up to a member of the New York transit police to negotiate with the criminals, who have several cards up their sleeves to ensure that they get away clean.

The movie is tense throughout and builds to a remarkable climax and closing button. Featuring an all-star cast anchored by the great Walter Matthau, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three holds up better than many movies made today.

You can watch The Taking of Pelham One Two Three on Amazon Prime Video.