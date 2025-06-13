 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (June 13-15)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Prime Video Anthony Hopkins in Nixon
Disney
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 4 hours ago

If you ever find yourself scrolling through Amazon Prime Video and looking for a movie worth watching, you might be at odds with the algorithm. Perhaps the recommended movies are ones you’ve already seen, or maybe they are of no interest to you.

If you’re looking for something new to check out, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three movies that are all worth your time.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Nixon (1995)

This extended look at the life and legacy of Richard Nixon surpasses three hours but earns every minute of that running time. Using a nonlinear narrative, Nixon is focused on the Watergate scandal, but it’s also an examination of the man in the years leading up to it.

Anthony Hopkins delivers a towering central performance as a man so warped by his own insecurities that, even as he ascends to the highest office in the land, he finds himself just as small and petulant as he always has been.

You can watch Nixon on Amazon Prime Video.

Mother (2009)

No, not the Jennifer Lawrence movie. A decade before Parasite stormed all the way to a Best Picture win, Bong Joon-ho directed this thriller, which follows a poor mother living in a small South Korean town with her mentally challenged son.

When her son is accused of a heinous crime, she goes to extraordinary lengths to prove that he is innocent. Convinced that the police are inclined to investigate her son, we see how he was accused and everything she’s willing to do to prevent an arrest.

You can watch Mother on Amazon Prime Video.

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

One of the great thrillers of the 1970s, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three follows a group of criminals who hijack a New York City subway car and hold the passengers for ransom. It’s up to a member of the New York transit police to negotiate with the criminals, who have several cards up their sleeves to ensure that they get away clean.

The movie is tense throughout and builds to a remarkable climax and closing button. Featuring an all-star cast anchored by the great Walter Matthau, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three holds up better than many movies made today.

You can watch The Taking of Pelham One Two Three on Amazon Prime Video.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 6-8)
Regina King and the cast of The Harder They Fall.

If you're trying to find something to watch, but you're sick of just picking through the most obvious titles in Netflix's algorithm, it can sometimes feel a little hopeless. Underrated gems don't necessarily get surfaced by the algorithm, and even if they do, you might not be familiar with them enough to click.

That's where we come in. We've pulled together this list of three underrated titles that are all available on Netflix. Check them out and give them a shot.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (June 6-8)
Indiana Jones and his father in The Last Crusade.

How good has this box office been the past few weeks? Lilo & Stitch continues to set records, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning remains a breathtaking spectacle, and Final Destination Bloodlines satisfies diehard horror fans. Even Karate Kid: Legends provides a solid entry for families. 

This weekend, get ready for some stunts, violence, and gore in Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas. While the John Wick movies are not FAST services, the Indiana Jones franchise can be streamed for free. Below you’ll find a little bit of everything — a rom-com, a comedy, and an adventure. 

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (June 6-8)
A group of people stand over a sound board in a still from the movie September 5.

For as long as Prime Video has existed, the streaming service has been home to plenty of great movies. The problem for users is when they log in, they receive the same recommendations repeatedly. If you're looking for some underrated gems, that's where we can help.

We've pulled together this list of titles, each of which is well worth your time and has a totally distinct sensibility:

Read more