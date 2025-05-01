3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 2-4)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Eight Men Out (1988) Dunkirk (2017) Meet Joe Black (1999)

Although the streaming revolution has many benefits, it’s hard to pick something to watch because of the multitude of options. As the weather gets warmer, you might be looking for an ideal way to pass a lazy evening on Amazon Prime Video.

Thankfully, that’s where we come in. We’ve pulled together a list of three excellent movies that are all quite different and worth your time this weekend.

Eight Men Out (1988)

One of the most famous gambling scandals in the history of professional sports is dramatized wonderfully in the baseball drama Eight Men Out. The movie follows the members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox as they feud with their owner about their pay. When a group of professional gamblers offers to pay them to throw their World Series against the Cincinnati Reds, the team agrees, only to have their careers destroyed when the scandal gets out.

Eight Men Out is a testament to the ways in which history can be flattened and a reminder that even people who are often seen as villains might be more complicated than you think.

You can watch Eight Men Out on Amazon Prime Video.

Dunkirk (2017)

Before Christopher Nolan had won his best picture Oscar for Oppenheimer, Dunkirk seemed like it might be the movie to take him across the finish line. The film tells the story of the evacuation of Dunkirk, one of the seminal events of the early years of World War II.

In telling the story from three different perspectives, we come to appreciate both the terror that troops on the ground felt as they were encircled by German forces and the dedication that every day British citizens had to make sure their troops got home safely. Dunkirk is riveting and tense from beginning to end and remains one of the great war movies of the 21st century.

You can watch Dunkirk on Amazon Prime Video.

Meet Joe Black (1999)

A fascinating movie that has been reduced to its silliest (and undeniably funniest) scene, Meet Joe Black is not the total disaster you have been led to believe. The film tells the story of a wealthy businessman who is visited by Death and discovers that he only has a few days to live. Death, played by Brad Pitt, spends those days learning what it is to be human and ultimately falls in love in the process.

Meet Joe Black is a little bit trite, but thanks to a remarkable performance from Anthony Hopkins, Meet Joe Black winds up being profound and surprisingly moving. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Pitt is as hot as any man has ever been in a movie.

You can watch Meet Joe Black on Amazon Prime Video.