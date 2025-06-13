 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (June 13-15)

By
Weekend Watchlist: HBO Max A woman stands over a railing in Parthenope.
A24
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 4 hours ago

One of the biggest box office flops of the year, Alto Knights, is now on HBO Max. In a dual role, Robert De Niro stars as Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two mob bosses battling for control in 1950s New York. One seismic decision leads to a war between Vito and Frank, and only one man will be left standing.

A positive effect of streaming is that a failed movie like Alto Knights can still find an audience on streaming platforms. Other films with lesser profiles can also find audiences, including Parthenope, Paolo Sorrentino’s beautiful Italian drama. Watch Parthenope and two more underrated movies on HBO Max below.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Parthenope (2024)

It’s OK to watch a movie strictly for the vibes. Who doesn’t want to transport themselves to a beautiful location and enjoy the views? In Parthenope, travel to the picturesque locations of Naples and Capri for a coming-of-age story.

Parthenope (Celeste Dalla Porta) is a beautiful Italian woman who turns heads in every room. Parthenope catches the eye of every man, including Sandrino (Dario Aita) and her brother, Raimondo (Daniele Rienzo). Over the years, Parthenope finds love and adventure as she becomes a staple in the city. The narrative can be frustrating at times, but Dalla Porta’s captivating performance carries this underrated drama

Stream Parthenope on Max.

Brian Banks (2018)

Brian Banks is a story of triumph and redemption. It’s also an eye-opening look into the failures of the justice system. Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge) is a star linebacker in California with aspirations to play in the NFL. Brian’s football career comes to a screeching halt due to a false rape accusation. 

Despite the lack of evidence, Brian is convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison. Brian fights for his life and seeks help from the California Innocence Project. Brian is the living embodiment of perseverance, as he never loses sight of his dream — something we can all relate to.

Stream Brian Banks on Max.

Bullet Train (2022)

David Leitch has become the go-to director for action comedies with impressive stunts. One of Leitch’s more popular options is Bullet Train. Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who keeps escaping death.

Despite his desire to relax, Ladybug reluctantly accepts a job that requires him to retrieve a briefcase of cash on a bullet train. Ladybug quickly learns that he’s not the only assassin on this train. With an eccentric cast and intricate fight sequences, Bullet Train’s quick-paced action is perfect for a movie set on the world’s fastest train.

Stream Bullet Train on Max.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in June 2025
The cast of Predators.

The Predator franchise gains another entry this month on Hulu. Predator: Killer of Killers is a new adult animated anthology from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg. Killer of Killers explores the lives of three warriors — a Viking raider, a Japanese ninja, and a World War II pilot — and their battles against a Predator. The critically acclaimed movie is now streaming.

Speaking of the Predator franchise, one of our picks for underrated movies to watch this month is Predators, which stars two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody. Check out Predators and two more underrated movies on Hulu.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (June 6-8)
Two women stand next to each other and look up.

Although Netflix constantly recommends the latest and greatest shows, you might be looking for something a little more underrated on the service. You're in luck if that's the case. We've pulled together three shows that are each very different, but all offer you something that Netflix might not naturally recommend.

Netflix is filled with interesting stuff, and hopefully this list is an indication of all the options you have:

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 6-8)
Regina King and the cast of The Harder They Fall.

If you're trying to find something to watch, but you're sick of just picking through the most obvious titles in Netflix's algorithm, it can sometimes feel a little hopeless. Underrated gems don't necessarily get surfaced by the algorithm, and even if they do, you might not be familiar with them enough to click.

That's where we come in. We've pulled together this list of three underrated titles that are all available on Netflix. Check them out and give them a shot.

Read more