3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (June 13-15)

One of the biggest box office flops of the year, Alto Knights, is now on HBO Max. In a dual role, Robert De Niro stars as Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two mob bosses battling for control in 1950s New York. One seismic decision leads to a war between Vito and Frank, and only one man will be left standing.

A positive effect of streaming is that a failed movie like Alto Knights can still find an audience on streaming platforms. Other films with lesser profiles can also find audiences, including Parthenope, Paolo Sorrentino’s beautiful Italian drama. Watch Parthenope and two more underrated movies on HBO Max below.

Parthenope (2024)

It’s OK to watch a movie strictly for the vibes. Who doesn’t want to transport themselves to a beautiful location and enjoy the views? In Parthenope, travel to the picturesque locations of Naples and Capri for a coming-of-age story.

Parthenope (Celeste Dalla Porta) is a beautiful Italian woman who turns heads in every room. Parthenope catches the eye of every man, including Sandrino (Dario Aita) and her brother, Raimondo (Daniele Rienzo). Over the years, Parthenope finds love and adventure as she becomes a staple in the city. The narrative can be frustrating at times, but Dalla Porta’s captivating performance carries this underrated drama.

Stream Parthenope on Max.

Brian Banks (2018)

Brian Banks is a story of triumph and redemption. It’s also an eye-opening look into the failures of the justice system. Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge) is a star linebacker in California with aspirations to play in the NFL. Brian’s football career comes to a screeching halt due to a false rape accusation.

Despite the lack of evidence, Brian is convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison. Brian fights for his life and seeks help from the California Innocence Project. Brian is the living embodiment of perseverance, as he never loses sight of his dream — something we can all relate to.

Stream Brian Banks on Max.

Bullet Train (2022)

David Leitch has become the go-to director for action comedies with impressive stunts. One of Leitch’s more popular options is Bullet Train. Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who keeps escaping death.

Despite his desire to relax, Ladybug reluctantly accepts a job that requires him to retrieve a briefcase of cash on a bullet train. Ladybug quickly learns that he’s not the only assassin on this train. With an eccentric cast and intricate fight sequences, Bullet Train’s quick-paced action is perfect for a movie set on the world’s fastest train.

Stream Bullet Train on Max.