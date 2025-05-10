3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Order (2024) Mission: Impossible III (2006) The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Franchises dominate the list of what’s new in May. Andor fans can then watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story after binging the Disney+ series. After Rogue One, go right into the original Star Wars trilogy, including A New Hope. Other new franchises on Hulu are the Kingsman movies and Mission: Impossible.

Speaking of Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible III is one of our underrated movies for May. One of the key plot points in the third movie, the Rabbit’s Foot, will reappear in the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Check out Mission: Impossible III and two other underrated films below.

The Order (2024)

Nicholas Hoult had a terrific end to 2024 with three movies: Juror #2, The Order, and Nosferatu. Juror #2 had the narrative that it was Clint Eastwood’s last film, while Nosferatu became a celebration of Robert Eggers. The Order might have been overlooked, but it now has a chance to discover new viewers on streaming services.

Set in 1983, Bob Matthews (Hoult) and The Order — a white supremacist terror group — commit a string of bank robberies to finance their war against the United States government. FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) investigates these robberies and sets out to prove that they’re coming from The Order. With two captivating lead performances, The Order is an effective battle of good versus evil with invigorating shootouts.

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible III is an interesting case study in the franchise. Because it came out after M:I-2, the worst in the saga, M:I-3 had an easy bar to clear critically. However, Mission: Impossible and every entry since Ghost Protocol are better than M:I-3. With all that being said, Mission: Impossible movies are better than the majority of action movies, so III is still worth the watch.

The movie begins with a retired Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) settling down to start a life with Julia Meade (Michelle Monaghan). Ethan is pulled back into the field to rescue an old protégé. The mission goes haywire, leading to a confrontation with the film’s villain, the ruthless Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman). The story is OK, but the action is great. However, Hoffman’s performance is spectacular and worth the price of admission.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Before he dove headfirst into Severance, Ben Stiller was a star who could open movies on his name alone. In 2013, Stiller directed and starred in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, an adventure dramedy based on James Thurber’s short story.

Life magazine employee Walter Mitty (Stiller) spends most of his time daydreaming about an adventurous life with his crush, fellow employee Cheryl (Kristen Wiig). When a photo for the final print issue goes missing, Walter goes on a quest to find it, taking him to all corners of the world as he encounters an eclectic group of people. The story might be formulaic, but Stiller’s direction is exquisite, paving the way to becoming a prolific television director.

