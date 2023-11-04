 Skip to main content
3 underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in November

Every month, new movies come to Prime Video. Others also leave the streaming service, so you might find yourself in the “get them while they’re hot” mode, desparate to watch a film before it’s no longer available. Conversely, you might not even realize a movie has been added that you have been meaning to watch.

What is it about those movies that were never on your radar to begin with, but are right up your alley now? We have lined up three underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in November, including a visually stunning sci-fi horror movie, a thrilling psychological thriller, and a cute rom-com.

Hollow Man (2000)

Hollow Man (2000) Official Trailer 1 - Kevin Bacon Movie

Hollow Man might not have received rave reviews when it was released more than 20 years ago. But the Kevin Bacon-led sci-fi horror movie, which spawned a direct-to-video sequel, is a special effects marvel worth seeing and one of director Paul Verhoeven’s better American movies. Bacon stars as scientist Sebastian Caine, who volunteers to be a test subject for a new serum that can purportedly make you invisible. It works wonderfully, except his peers can’t figure out how to reverse the test. Angered and frustrated, Caine goes on a killing spree.

The movie, which has a pretty killer cast that also includes Elisabeth Shue, Josh Brolin, and Kim Dickens, earned Hollow Man an Academy Award nomination for its visual effects. Sure, we may have come a long way in visual effects in the last 20 years. But for the time, Hollow Man was pretty revolutionary.

Stream Hollow Man on Prime Video.

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Along Came a Spider (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Morgan Freeman and Monica Potter are a wonderful match in Along Came a Spider, a sequel to the hit 1997 movie Kiss the Girls, in which Freeman starred alongside Ashley Judd. He reprises his role as detective Alex Cross, who has now retired, but gets drawn back when the daughter of the U.S. president is kidnapped, and the abductor alerts him of his plans to replicate an infamous crime from the 1930s. Cross is paired with Secret Service agent Jezzie Flannigan (Potter) to try and locate the missing girl and her abductor.

Labeled as derivative and implausible by some critics, this is precisely what makes Along Came a Spider a perfectly mindless, yet gritty and fun neo-noir psychological thriller to sink your teeth into.

Stream Along Came a Spider on Prime Video.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You -Official Trailer #1 (1999) Heath Ledger Movie

Looking for something a little lighter? Before he was the Joker (his was arguably the best portrayal of the Batman character ever), the late Heath Ledger was making his mark in the teen rom-com genre in movies like this one. 10 Things I Hate About You is a modern (1990s) version of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew about bad boy Patrick (Ledger), who goes out on a date with the antisocial Kat (Julia Stiles) in order to help his friend date her popular sister.

A classic tale of opposites attract, what begins as a forced romance turns into something more as both Patrick and Kate begin to fall for one another. Both Ledger and Stiles were praised for their performances and the script was lauded for being clever and charming. As far as predictable ‘90s rom-coms go, 10 Things I Hate About You is among the most entertaining.

Stream 10 Things I Hate About You on Prime Video.

