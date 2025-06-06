 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (June 6-8)

Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Two women stand next to each other and look up.
Ali Goldstein / Netflix

Although Netflix constantly recommends the latest and greatest shows, you might be looking for something a little more underrated on the service. You’re in luck if that’s the case. We’ve pulled together three shows that are each very different, but all offer you something that Netflix might not naturally recommend.

Netflix is filled with interesting stuff, and hopefully this list is an indication of all the options you have:

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and the best shows on Disney+

Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

One of the great HBO shows of the early 2000s, Six Feet Under follows the family owners of a funeral parlor as they make death their family business. When a wayward son returns home to become a partner in the business after their father’s death, they reckon with one another and the devastating loss.

Six Feet Under is dark, funny, and ultimately one of the smartest shows ever written about the nature of human life and its ending. Six Feet Under is a show about the profound truth that death comes for us all and about what it means to face that reality.

You can watch Six Feet Under on Netflix.

GLOW (2017-2019)

A remarkable, canceled-too-soon comedy series, GLOW is loosely based on the gorgeous ladies of wrestling. The show follows a group of women who become female wrestlers in Los Angeles and slowly come to realize just how empowering it can be to get in the ring.

As they navigate their relationships to one another and their changing role as wrestlers, GLOW was never anything less than entertaining. Anchored by Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Mark Maron, GLOW was genuinely great, and it should have gotten the chance to end properly.

You can watch GLOW on Netflix.

Baby Reindeer (2024)

A series that is at turns tense and hilarious, Baby Reindeer tells the story of a struggling comedian who finds out that he has a stalker. As he reckons with her adoration and tries to decide whether or not to encourage it, he begins to unpack trauma from his own past.

Baby Reindeer is definitely a show in the mold of personal series from various comedians. In this case, the show can build tension because of the thrilling nature of its central story. Baby Reindeer is based on real events, although there’s still plenty of dispute about how closely it hews to what actually happened.

You can watch Baby Reindeer on Netflix.

