Netflix reveals ‘GLOW’ premiere date with a glorious homage to the ’80s

Right on schedule, Netflix is preparing viewers for GLOW season 2. The streamer released a date announcement on April 18, a wondrously ’80s-inspired creation that uses Michael Sembello’s 1983 song Maniac as its soundtrack. The video reveals that the comedy-drama series will return just over a year after it debuted, bringing the ladies back into the ring on June 29.

Throughout season 1, which was set in Los Angeles in 1985, Glow celebrated the era’s bright colors, teased hair, and, of course, Spandex. The date announcement does the same, and it is a true homage to the time. We see the cast return, led by Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, armed with their usual leotards, leg warmers, and cans of hairspray, dropping us right back to the mid-’80s with the help of Maniac. And boy, is it good to be back.

Inspired by an actual ’80s TV series, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, Netflix’s GLOW follows a misfit group of women living in Los Angeles who come to star in a wrestling show. The group includes Ruth Wilder (Brie), an actress in desperate need of work; Debbie Eagan (Gilpin), a former soap star with a rocky marriage who returns to acting after having her first kid; and Sam Sylvia (Maron), a washed-up director with a bit of a cocaine problem. Together, they struggle to get their show off the ground, all while they and the rest of the gorgeous ladies deal with a host of issues, some of which include family problems, relationship challenges, and journeys of self-discovery. We expect to see that continue in season 2.

GLOW premiered June 23, 2017, on Netflix with 10 episodes and quickly garnered positive reviews from the service’s subscribers and critics alike. In the wake of its early success, the streamer opted to renew the series in August 2017. The second season is set to bring back its ensemble cast, presumably setting up plenty more showdowns — both in and out of the ring.

The series comes from Liz Flahive (Homeland) and Carly Mensch (Orange Is the New Black), both of whom are executive producers alongside Jenji Kohan (OITNB) and Tara Herrmann.

GLOW season 2 starts streaming June 29 on Netflix.