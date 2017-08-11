Lady wrestlers to return to the ring as Netflix renews GLOW for a second season

Why it matters to you Continue to reminisce about the '80s with GLOW, which will return for a season 2 on Netflix

Netflix has officially given the green light to a second season of its original series GLOW, less than two months after the show premiered on the streaming site.

An acronym for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, GLOW follows the story of Ruth Wilder, played by Alison Brie, a struggling actress who decides to audition for the first-ever women’s wrestling TV show in a last-ditch effort to find work. She fights it out (literally) with 14 other women to make it on the show, including her best friend-turned-rival Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), an ex-soap star who’s trying to revive her career. Marc Maron stars as Sam Sylvia, leader of the team, a once-popular director with a cocaine habit.

GLOW, which is dubbed a comedy-drama, is inspired by the short-lived 1980s series of the same name. Set in L.A. in 1985, it revisits a lot of trends from that era, including big hair and bright leotards. Netflix describes the series as a “Cinderella story with body slams.”

Netflix celebrated the upcoming season with a fitting Tweet that showed nothing more than a close-up of glittery lips.

More glitz. More guts. More @GlowNetflix. Season 2 is on the way. pic.twitter.com/5YfzjEZMHt — Netflix US (@netflix) August 10, 2017

GLOW has a powerhouse team behind it. The series was created and run by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange is the New Black, Weeds), while OINTB creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann serve as executive producers, along with Flahive and Mensch.

Flahive and Mensch were, according to Variety, researching a new female-centric show when they came across the 2012 documentary GLOW: The Story of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

In addition to starring in this series, Brie also voices the character of Diane Nguyen on the Netflix animated original series BoJack Horseman. She is perhaps best known for her roles as Annie Edison on Community and Trudy Campbell on Mad Men, as well as the voice of Unikitty in The Lego Movie.

It’s no surprise the series has been renewed, given the amount of praise it has received from critics and fans alike. Its RottenTomatoes Tomatometer score is 95 percent, and the audience score 89 percent. The critical consensus lauds its “spot-on 1980s period detail, knockout writing, and a killer cast.”

The second season does not yet have a debut date, but we know it will include 10 episodes, as did the first. The first season of GLOW was made available for streaming on Netflix in June 23.