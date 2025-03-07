3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 7-March 9)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Yellowjackets (2021-) Court of Gold (2025) The Sinner (2017-2021)

Almost everyone who has ever had a Netflix account knows that at least half the time, opening the app means minutes or even hours of scrolling through to look for something to watch. Sometimes, that exploratory stuff can be fun, but it can also make you realize you should probably just go to bed.

Thankfully, we’ve cut out all that scrolling and honed in on three Netflix shows you should definitely check out. These shows represent a wide range of different tastes, which hopefully means that there’s something for basically everyone on this list.

Yellowjackets (2021-)

Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME

Although Yellowjackets is not a Netflix native, the show has gained an entirely new audience by streaming there. The show, which tells the story of a high school girls’ soccer team that gets stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash, is at times a brilliant examination of what Lord of the Flies might look like if most of the stranded children were female.

The show’s lore can occasionally be difficult to parse, but the reason to keep watching is the performances of the young actors at the show’s center and of the adults who play those same girls as grown-ups.

You can watch Yellowjackets on Netflix.

Court of Gold (2025)

Court of Gold | Official Trailer | Netflix

Basketball heads should be thrilled with Court of Gold, a documentary that follows four different national basketball teams through the 2024 Olympic Games.

Team USA, which featured some of the biggest NBA stars in the world, was looking to win its fifth straight Olympic gold, while France, Serbia, and Canada all wanted to prove that the U.S. was no longer as dominant in basketball as they had once been. The games themselves were thrilling to watch, but what’s just as exciting is seeing how much these games mean to athletes from each country and how they handle success or defeat.

You can watch Court of Gold on Netflix.

The Sinner (2017-2021)

The Sinner Season 4 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

An anthology series with four distinct chapters, The Sinner follows detective Harry Ambrose as he dives into a series of distinct cases, each of which takes up an entire season. Although Bill Pullman remains the series’s steady anchor, the format of The Sinner allows for other actors to rotate into the ensemble as a new case emerges.

The Sinner is darker and more psychological than a show like Law & Order, but there are elements of its pitch that offer you the coziness of a detective show with more prestigious elements and great casts for each season.

You can watch The Sinner on Netflix.