3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (September 12-14)

Finding a great show to watch is one of the best feelings there is. There’s nothing better than knowing that the show you’re watching is going to leave you satisfied when you’re done with it. Unfortunately, because there’s so much stuff out there, it can be difficult to know which things are worth your time.

That’s why we’ve pulled together these three underrated shows on Netflix that you should definitely make time for this week.

Simone Biles: Rising (2024)

Simone Biles is one of the most remarkable athletes of the 21st century, and Simone Biles: Rising chronicles just how she accomplishes these amazing feats. Biles — the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport — is preparing for her third Olympic Games as a gymnast, a rare feat in a sport where girls tend to reach their peak relatively early.

Crucially, the series spotlights the mental health crisis that Biles faced during the 2021 games in Tokyo. Biles managed to recover from this situation to become an even better gymnast.

The Empress (2024-)

Foreign language TV isn’t always the easiest sell, but sometimes, the juice is really worth the squeeze. The Empress is a German-language show that tells the story of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who ruled the country with her husband for much of the 19th century.

The series starts when she is still quite young and finds herself having to navigate the politics of court and the cutthroat nature of her husband’s family. Part Bridgerton and part Succession, The Empress is a remarkably easy show to watch in spite of its period setting and German politics. The good news if you fall in love with it is that there’s more on the way.

Younger (2015-2021)

In an era when TV shows were getting shorter, Younger managed to have a pretty extended run in part because its premise was so durable. The show tells the story of a single mom who is trying to start her life over but finds that to be challenging in part because she is now 40 years old.

To get hired at a publishing house as an assistant, she lies about her age, pretending to be a full decade younger. As she lies to more and more people, she has to find a way to keep the secret going even as she finds herself taking to the world of publishing that she has just found herself in.

