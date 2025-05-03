 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025

Several men enjoying a college toga party in Overcompensating.
Amazon Prime Video

There are many shows on Amazon Prime Video, including The Boys, Reacher, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Monk, Hannibal, and House of David. Looking past the high-profile shows and library titles, there are some hidden gems that you’ll unearth if you dig deep as well.

These three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you should watch in May 2025 are probably ones you haven’t seen yet or heard of. See what they’re about; you might find them right up your alley.

Overcompensating (2025)

Benny (Benito Skinner) used to play high school football. He was even homecoming king. Now, he’s in college, still closeted, and befriends Carmen (Wally Baram), an outsider who is desperate to fit in in hopes that he can find his own place. Together, the pair navigate relationships and all the usual college shenanigans. 

Overcompensating was created by Skinner and inspired by his life. Charlie XCX is a guest star and also produced original music for the series. At its heart, Overcompensating is a coming-of-age story for adulthood and a look at how we discover who we truly are. Overcompensating also stars Adam DiMarco, Rish Shah, Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kaia Gerber in recurring roles. 

Stream Overcompensating on Amazon Prime Video.

Timeless (2016)

Abigail Spencer (Suits, Grey’s Anatomy), Matt Lanter (90210), and Malcolm Barrett (Better Off Ted) star in Timeless, a sci-fi drama about time travel and a team working to stop events that could change the course of history. The series hails from the same executive producers behind The Blacklist and the creator of The Boys, Eric Kripke. 

While it only lasted two seasons, a two-part finale was ordered to conclude the show, so you’ll get a good story from start to finish through the 28 episodes. Fun and even silly at times, Timeless is an entertaining watch.

Stream Timeless on Amazon Prime Video. 

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (2025)

Based on the Richard Flanagan novel of the same name, The Narrow Road to the Deep North follows the main character, Dorrigo Evans (Jacob Elordi), through three crucial periods in his life: before World War II, during the war as a prisoner in the Far East, and decades after the war has ended. The twist is that through it all, he is embroiled in a torrid love affair with his uncle’s wife, Amy (Odessa Young).

The Narrow Road to the Deep North earned high praise with a hard-to-get 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, though audiences aren’t as complimentary. For a show about the tragedy of war and the complications of love, however, it’s real and raw with fabulous chemistry between the leads.

Stream The Narrow Road to the Deep North on Amazon Prime Video. 

