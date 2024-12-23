7 best movie directors of 2024, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. James Gunn 6. Shawn Levy 5. Luca Guadagnino 4. Sean Baker 3. John M. Chu 2. Coralie Fargeat 1. Denis Villeneuve

2024 saw many gifted directors shake up the media as they developed a bevy of crowd-pleasing hits. Some released big-budget blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine that dominated theaters and streaming.

Even though some directed smaller indie projects with low box-office returns, masterpieces like Anora and Queer still premiered to outstanding reviews and plenty of buzz this awards season. Though several directors made a splash in the sea of cinema and TV in 2024, these seven artists sailed their way into the spotlight as they achieved the most from their craft this year.

7. James Gunn

After DC gave writer/director James Gunn the keys to its kingdom, all eyes have been on him as he developed his new cinematic universe at DC Studios. Specifically, fans have watched and waited throughout the year as he directed his new Superman movie, which is set to premiere in July 2025.

Considering the buzz and names attached to it, such a movie is sure to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. At the same time, he created the new DC animated series, Creature Commandos, giving audiences an exciting, emotional glimpse at what he has in store in his reboot of one of the most prominent media franchises in Hollywood.

6. Shawn Levy

Veteran Hollywood director Shawn Levy broke box office records in 2024 with his meta and raunchy superhero blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. Though Levy has long succeeded in helming family-friendly movies like Night at the Museum and Cheaper by the Dozen, he finally reached the billion-dollar box office club with his first project with Marvel Studios.

Also, as an executive producer of Netflix’s Stranger Things and a director of many of its episodes, including Dead Billy, Levy presided over the production of the show’s final season, which will surely be one of the most highly-anticipated television events in history.

5. Luca Guadagnino

Famous for creating movies like Call Me by Your Name, 2018’s Suspiria, and Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino achieved massive success in 2024. The Italian director released not one but two critically acclaimed pictures this year: the tennis drama Challengers and his romantic drama Queer.

Both films have received great attention this awards season, with Challengers receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture and Queer ranking in the National Board of Review’s Top 10 Films list for 2024. Also, with a new adaptation of American Psycho and a possible DC film on the way, Guadagnino’s illustrious movie career shows no signs of slowing down.

4. Sean Baker

After directing underrated indie classics like Tangerine, Red Rocket, and The Florida Project, this New Jersey-born filmmaker reached the big leagues after winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival with his latest masterpiece, Anora.

Since the film was distributed in theaters by Neon, Baker’s prominence only grew as his romantic comedy-drama achieved more rave reviews, being declared one of the best films of the year and receiving five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture and Best Director.

3. John M. Chu

After breaking new ground directing the East Asian-led blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, John M. Chu followed in Barbenheimer’s footsteps as he competed against Gladiator II with his film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. Having previously made several big-budget musical films, particularly In the Heights, it’s no surprise that he brought Wicked to the big screen and received such success and praise.

Not only did it gain multiple Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award Nominations, it was named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review, cementing Chu as a cinematic tour-de-force.

2. Coralie Fargeat

Coralie Fargeat became a household name as one of cinema’s most skilled and passionate new writers/directors as she shattered the male gaze with her shocking horror satire, The Substance. This bold, thought-provoking movie won Best Original Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival and garnered quite the buzz as it amazed and grossed out audiences in theaters.

Following the success of The Substance, Fargeat’s previous work has only gotten more popular, particularly her 2017 indie feature film, Revenge, and will undoubtedly lead to her making more remarkable films in the near future.

1. Denis Villeneuve

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is known for directing modern movie classics like Enemy, Prisoners, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049. After adapting Frank Herbert’s Dune into a film and releasing it in 2022, Villeneuve reached new levels of success after unveiling his critically acclaimed and record-breaking sequel, Dune: Part Two.

With this stunning, electrifying sci-fi epic, Villeneuve once again established himself as one of the greatest directors in Hollywood history. Hopefully, the Academy Awards will acknowledge this with the Oscar nomination that he deserves.