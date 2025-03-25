8 predictions for Severance season 3

Table of Contents Table of Contents Jame Eagan forms a truce with Cobel Gretchen tries to rescue Dylan Milchick is held hostage at Lumon Milchick turns against Lumon Helena turns against Lumon Irving returns to town Gemma teams up with Devon and Cobel Helly gets pregnant with Mark’s child

The season 2 finale of Severance answered so many questions and raised so many more questions at the same time. The episode delved deeper into Lumon’s nefarious schemes with the completion of Cold Harbor and their tests on Gemma. While Mark’s Innie succeeded in getting Gemma out of the severed floor, his decision to stay with Helly after their revolt against the company left the season on a massive cliffhanger.

So much happened in season 2 that sets up a thrilling and emotional story in season 3. The show has left plenty of room for the characters to change more than they have already. Also, many hanging plot threads have yet to be resolved, making it even more imperative for fans to tune in to season 3. As the world anxiously waits for the show to return on Apple TV+, here are some predictions of what will happen in Severance season 3.

Recommended Videos

Jame Eagan forms a truce with Cobel

Ms. Cobel may have helped Mark and Devon break Gemma out of Lumon, but she likely has an ulterior motive. The only reason she decided to turn against the Eagans was because she feared they would kill her instead of letting her run the severed floor and finish Cold Harbor. Since Helena is technically trapped on the severed floor, Jame Eagan may ask Cobel to help him get his daughter out of there. However, Cobel may use this opportunity to have him relinquish his company to her, using Gemma’s kidnapping and the fact that he took credit for her creating severance technology as leverage against him.

Gretchen tries to rescue Dylan

Though Innie Dylan’s relationship with Gretchen didn’t work out in season 2, it seems he will stay with Lumon with the Innies after his Outie rejected his request to leave his job. However, should Dylan remain on the severed floor after their Innie uprising, Gretchen will understandably want to bring Dylan’s Outie back to her and their family. She may have drifted from her husband, but she still loves him and wants him in her life. Also, since Gretchen is revealed to be a police officer in season 2, she may use her resources as an enforcer of the law to help bring her husband home.

Milchick is held hostage at Lumon

Milchick was last seen in Severance cornered by Dylan and the marching band from Choreography and Merriment, who all chose to rebel against their oppressors at Lumon during the celebration of Cold Harbor. This turnout implies that the Innies have usurped control of the severed floor and will keep Milchick as their prisoner in season 3. They may even use him to negotiate their demands with Jame and the board as they hold themselves up in the Lumon building.

Milchick turns against Lumon

It’s no secret that Milchick has become disillusioned with his superiors at Lumon Industries. Despite the company’s mistreatment and disrespect of him in season 2, Milchick still tried to prevent the members of MDR from interfering with Lumon’s experiment on Gemma with Cold Harbor. It’s no surprise that he hasn’t outright rebelled against Lumon, given the iron grip that this cult-like organization has had on his psyche. Though Milchick may be the Innies’ hostage, his separation from the Eagans may give him room to muster the courage to fight against them.

Helena turns against Lumon

Helena has served as an antagonist throughout Severance‘s first two seasons, but she seems to be harboring feelings of resentment toward herself and her life as an Eagan. Her Innie is proof that there is a good person inside her, and she may finally embrace the person she wants to be. Though she was impersonating Helly for much of season 2, Helena did sound sincere with Mark when she told him that she didn’t like who she was. This implies that she will eventually turn against her father and help Mark fight against Lumon.

Irving returns to town

Irving’s Outie was last seen on Severance leaving the town of Kier on a train. Though Burt told him never to return so that his life may be spared, news of the Innies taking over Lumon’s severed floor may reach him in season 3, forcing him to rethink his plans. Lumon may even ask Burt to get Irving so the latter’s Innie can reason with Mark and Helly.

There is so much about Irving’s character that is still unknown, as he seems to have been investigating Lumon’s criminal activities for someone, but it isn’t explained who he really works for or why he is trying to take Lumon down. For this reason, season 3 will surely bring him back to explore more of who he is as the war with Lumon reigns on.

Gemma teams up with Devon and Cobel

The season 2 finale of Severance didn’t reveal everything that happened between when Mark’s Innie left the birthing cabin and ended up on the severed floor. It’s possible Devon and Cobel were waiting for Mark to return with Gemma. Season 3 may begin with Gemma finding the duo out in Lumon’s parking lot, ready to take her away. Unfortunately for them, things didn’t go as planned as Mark’s Innie stayed inside Lumon, which should set off another difficult quest for Gemma.

Just as Mark’s Outie tried to help Gemma break out of Lumon, season 3 will likely show her doing the same with her husband with Devon and Cobel’s help. This role reversal should give Gemma a more active role in the story going forward, having spent the first two seasons of Severance as a prisoner at Lumon.

Helly gets pregnant with Mark’s child

This twist would be a massive game-changer for Severance. Mark had sexual relations with both Helly and Helena in season 2, so it is possible that one of them was impregnated by Mark. This pregnancy could also raise the question of whether the mother is an Innie or an Outie, as the time of conception may be unclear.

This wouldn’t be the first time Innie was forced to give birth to an Outie’s child in Severance. However, a member of the Eagan family having an Innie’s child would have huge ramifications on the story and the characters. Though the Innies have tried to separate themselves from their Outies in season 2, Helly’s pregnancy could symbolically bridge both worlds forever and make her and Mark rethink their relationship.