After months of teasing a crossover, the details of the collaboration between the casts of Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is starting to take shape. We already knew that the Always Sunny gang would be showing up at Abbott, but we now know that the Abbott gang will also be making their way to Paddy’s Bar, where much of Always Sunny is set.

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson first hinted at the crossover at San Diego Comic-Con, and more details of the crossover were announced in October. The cast of Always Sunny has already filmed their scenes for the Abbott episode, which will be episode 9 of season 4. Kaitlin Olson, one of the stars of Always Sunny, was the first to break the news that the Abbott stars would be guesting on Always Sunny.

“And they’ll be jumping into our world in a couple of weeks, which is very exciting. So it’s been really fun for both of our casts to be able to do, them a cable show and us a network show,” she said.

The crossover makes a certain amount of sense for several reasons. The first and most important is that FX, where Always Sunny airs, and ABC, where Abbott airs, are both now owned by The Walt Disney Company. Equally crucial, both shows are set in Philadelphia, which is important to the plots. Always Sunny predates Abbott by about 15 years, but the crossover is likely to spark interest from fans of both shows.