 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

In honor of Happy Gilmore 2, watch these 5 Adam Sandler movies on Netflix

By
Bo Cruz leans down while talking to Stanley Sugarman in Hustle.
Scott Yamano / Netflix

There are few actors more universally beloved than Adam Sandler. Over decades, he’s built up a reputation as a fun-loving family man who, when called upon, can deliver pretty serious performances.

The Sandman has also built a pretty productive relationship with Netflix, and while not everything he’s done with them has been great, he’s made his share of gems. Adam Sandler is a deeply lovable performer, and in light of Happy Gilmore 2‘s upcoming release, here are his five best Netflix movies.

Hustle (2022)

If you know three things about Adam Sandler, one of them is likely to be that he loves basketball. He’s made more than one movie about it, but Hustle is his most pointed movie on the subject. Sandler plays a scout on thin ice with the Philadelphia 76ers who finds a European player with NBA potential.

Recommended Videos

As he works with his potential star recruit to make him great, he struggles with ownership and his place inside the organization. A movie littered with cameos from NBA legends, Hustle is a wildly entertaining sports movie thanks chiefly to Sandler’s performance.

You can watch Hustle on Netflix.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

A movie more about his daughters than Sandler himself, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah stars Sunny Sandler as one half of a teenage friendship that frays as the two of them plan each of their bat mitzvahs.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Although a light comedy, the movie transforms into a remarkable depiction of two young Jewish girls struggling with growing up. It’s a lovely comedy, and one that suggests that both of Sandler’s daughters might have a future in acting, all while Sandler plays the kind, supportive, funny father.

You can watch You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)

Noah Baumbach’s partnership with Netflix has produced some fascinating movies, but none is more underseen than The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). The film follows three siblings who are estranged from each other and from their father as they come together in New York City to celebrate their father’s work as an artist.

Sandler plays one of the siblings. Although his performance is more subdued than usual, it’s a perfect match for Baumbach’s writing and the world of turmoil he creates.

You can watch The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) on Netflix.

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Look, Sandler has proven time and time again that he knows how to be a serious actor. Sometimes, Sandler should just be silly, and Hubie Halloween afforded him the opportunity to do exactly that.

The film follows a character named Hubie as he finds himself in the middle of a real murder investigation, even as he continues to be the object of derision from his fellow townsfolk. Although Hubie Halloween is fundamentally deeply dumb, it’s also a pretty sweet movie, and that’s what ultimately redeems it.

You can watch Hubie Halloween on Netflix.

Murder Mystery (2019)

Alongside Jennifer Aniston, Sandler stars as a married man on a yacht vacation who finds himself implicated in the murder of a hugely wealthy man. As he and his wife use their sleuthing skills to get to the bottom of the mystery, various hijinks ensue.

If what you’re interested in is a chance to see Aniston and Sandler bounce off each other, then Murder Mystery will go down really smoothly for you.

You can watch Murder Mystery on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Like heists? Now You See Me is one of our 5 underrated movies to watch on Netflix
Four people stand in line on a stage.

Netflix is adding several high-profile movies in July. First, there is The Old Guard 2, the next chapter in the Charlize Theron-led action franchise. While The Old Guard 2 garnered a solid audience, Netflix subscribers are champing at the bit to watch Happy Gilmore 2, which streams on July 25.

Beyond big-name titles, Netflix is home to many underrated movies with cult-like followings. Now You See Me is a terrific heist movie that continues to age well with time. It has never been considered a top blockbuster, but fans love it, especially now with a third movie coming this fall. Watch Now You See Me and other underrated movies this month on Netflix.

Read more
Eddington review: An ambitious but overstuffed satire
Eddington review: Ari Aster's gonzo satire of America hits hard but misses the mark
Pedro Pascal points at Joaquin Phoenix in Eddington.

Hereditary and Midsommar writer-director Ari Aster and A24 unleashed another modern nightmare with the new black comedy film, Eddington. Taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eddington follows small-town sheriff Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix) as he runs for mayor against incumbent Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal), getting swept up in several timely political and social conflicts that send him and his community into a downward spiral.

Since breaking out into the indie film scene with Hereditary, Aster's movies have grown more ambitious over time. Eddington reaches the height of this zeal as its story tries to tackle all the issues that plagued America when COVID-19 put the world on lockdown. It's a bold undertaking that is sure to be divisive, especially since people are still reeling from the pandemic's effects five years after it began. Despite its good intentions and many artistic merits, Eddington collapses under the weight of its

Read more
5 great Pedro Pascal movies to stream
A Roman general looks ahead in Gladiator II.

Few actors have had a run quite like the one that Pedro Pascal is on right now. The actor, who rose to fame on Game of Thrones and has since become a dominant presence in both film and television, is starring in three movies this summer, including Fantastic Four: First Steps, Materialists, and Eddington. He's also coming off of the second season of The Last of Us, which means you've had just an insane number of opportunities to watch him on screen.

If you're hungry for more, though, we've got you covered with five older movies from Pascal that are all available to stream now:

Read more