 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Alien: Earth: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

By
The poster for Alien: Earth
FX

After decades spent in space and as a film franchise, Alien: Earth is bringing the Alien franchise both to Earth and to the small screen. The show, which has been in development for years, will finally hit television in 2025.

Created by Noah Hawley, the show brings the xenomorph threat to Earth, which is not totally unprecedented in the history of this franchise, but pretty close. Given that a lot is riding on this show, it’s natural for people to have questions about it. Here’s everything we know:

What is Alien: Earth about?

A man and woman stand next to each other and stare.
FX Networks

The official synopsis for the show explains: “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

Recommended Videos

The story is reportedly set in the year 2120, just two years before the events of the original Alien and 16 years after the events of Alien: Covenant. At this point in Earth’s history, the world is ruled by five massive corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. We know from the trailers that the main character is a synthetic, a fully human person whose mind was transferred into a new, enhanced body. We also know that the ship that crash-landed on Earth collected five dangerous alien creatures, which suggests that the xenomorph won’t be the only thing on the hunt in this series.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

On a more thematic level, the show appears to be a meditation on the lines between artificial intelligence and humanity. This definitely isn’t a new theme for this franchise, but given that the series is set on Earth, it’s possible we’ll interact with even more non-human characters than we have in the past.

When is the release date for Alien: Earth?

An alien drools from its mouth.
FX on Hulu

Alien: Earth is set to hit Hulu and FX at 8 p.m. ET on August 12. The show will debut with two episodes, with one episode debuting each week from then until the end of the eight-episode season.

Episode Dates:

  • Episode 1 – Neverland: August 12
  • Episode 2 – Mr. October: August 12
  • Episode 3 – Metamorphosis: August 19
  • Episode 4 – Observation: August 26
  • Episode 5 – TBD: September 2
  • Episode 6 – TBD: September 9
  • Episode 7 – TBD: September 16
  • Episode 8 – TBD: September 23

Are there any trailers for Alien: Earth?

There have been tons of trailers for Alien: Earth, including a full trailer that was released on June 5. That trailer gives a pretty full understanding of the premise but doesn’t offer a ton of spoilers beyond that. Overall, the trailers have given us the sense that this show is well-resourced and has the budget to be a long-term success.

Who is in the cast of Alien: Earth?

The cast of Alien: Earth includes:

  • Sydney Chandler as Wendy
  • Alex Lawther as Hermit
  • Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia
  • Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh
  • Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier
  • Kit Young as Tootles
  • Adarsh Gourav as Slightly
  • Erana James as Curly
  • David Rysdahl as Arthur Sylvia
  • Babou Ceesay as Morrow
  • Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins
  • Lily Newmark as Nibs
  • Jonathan Ajayi as Smee
  • Diêm Camille as Siberian
  • Moe Bar-El as Rashidi
  • Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani

Where can I stream Alien: Earth?

FX’s Alien: Earth. OFFICIAL TRAILER. We were safer in space. Premieres August 12 on @fxnetworks | Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rCGXwI44LZ

— Hulu (@hulu) June 5, 2025

In addition to being released on Hulu, Alien: Earth will also be available to stream on Disney+ and to watch on FX if you have a cable subscription.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

FX releases chilling teaser and logline for Alien: Earth, Noah Hawley’s sci-fi series
A Xenomorph stares at Earth in Alien: Earth.

After the success of Alien: Romulus, more Xenomorph madness is on the way in FX's Alien: Earth, the upcoming series from creator Noah Hawley.

In the first teaser, a terrifying Xenomorph is eyeing his next target: Earth. The drooling creature unleashes a monstrous scream before the teaser cuts to a title card. Alien: Earth is a prequel series set roughly 30 years before Ridley Scott's Alien.

Read more
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: everything we know so far
Mario, Peach, and Toad in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

We might be living during a golden age for great video game adaptations. Following the surprise success of Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel, and with the critically acclaimed The Last of Us about to wrap its first season and a second one on the way, this seems to be the perfect time to adapt a beloved video game property. Fortunately, Illumination Entertainment has us covered with the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, an adaptation of, arguably, the most popular and recognizable video game IP.

Details about the movie remain surprisingly scarce. However, the wait is almost over, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres in a month, meaning audiences will finally get to see their favorite Italian plumber in all his high-jumping, pipe-entering, fire-ball-shooting glory. In the meantime, here's everything that's been revealed and a few things you can expect from the highly-anticipated movie.
When does The Super Mario Bros. Movie come out?

Read more
Everything we know about Captain America: New World Order so far
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Falcon and the Winter Soldier wields Captain America's Shield

Though Steve Rogers has now vanished from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios is currently in production of Captain America: New World Order. This upcoming blockbuster will serve as the fourth film in the Captain America franchise, as well as a sequel to the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. 
Little is known about the plot of this third sequel. Nevertheless, Disney recently shared some juicy details about the film at the company's D23 Expo, revealing characters old and new that will make appearances. Of course, it will be a long time before the film lands in theaters, but for now, here's a list of everything that has been revealed about Captain America: New World Order.

The film will focus on Sam Wilson

Read more