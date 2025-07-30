Alien: Earth: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

After decades spent in space and as a film franchise, Alien: Earth is bringing the Alien franchise both to Earth and to the small screen. The show, which has been in development for years, will finally hit television in 2025.

Created by Noah Hawley, the show brings the xenomorph threat to Earth, which is not totally unprecedented in the history of this franchise, but pretty close. Given that a lot is riding on this show, it’s natural for people to have questions about it. Here’s everything we know:

What is Alien: Earth about?

The official synopsis for the show explains: “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

The story is reportedly set in the year 2120, just two years before the events of the original Alien and 16 years after the events of Alien: Covenant. At this point in Earth’s history, the world is ruled by five massive corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. We know from the trailers that the main character is a synthetic, a fully human person whose mind was transferred into a new, enhanced body. We also know that the ship that crash-landed on Earth collected five dangerous alien creatures, which suggests that the xenomorph won’t be the only thing on the hunt in this series.

On a more thematic level, the show appears to be a meditation on the lines between artificial intelligence and humanity. This definitely isn’t a new theme for this franchise, but given that the series is set on Earth, it’s possible we’ll interact with even more non-human characters than we have in the past.

When is the release date for Alien: Earth?

Alien: Earth is set to hit Hulu and FX at 8 p.m. ET on August 12. The show will debut with two episodes, with one episode debuting each week from then until the end of the eight-episode season.

Episode Dates:

Episode 1 – Neverland: August 12

Episode 2 – Mr. October: August 12

Episode 3 – Metamorphosis: August 19

Episode 4 – Observation: August 26

Episode 5 – TBD: September 2

Episode 6 – TBD: September 9

Episode 7 – TBD: September 16

Episode 8 – TBD: September 23

Are there any trailers for Alien: Earth?

There have been tons of trailers for Alien: Earth, including a full trailer that was released on June 5. That trailer gives a pretty full understanding of the premise but doesn’t offer a ton of spoilers beyond that. Overall, the trailers have given us the sense that this show is well-resourced and has the budget to be a long-term success.

Who is in the cast of Alien: Earth?

The cast of Alien: Earth includes:

Sydney Chandler as Wendy

as Wendy Alex Lawther as Hermit

as Hermit Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia

as Dame Sylvia Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh

as Kirsh Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier

as Boy Kavalier Kit Young as Tootles

as Tootles Adarsh Gourav as Slightly

as Slightly Erana James as Curly

as Curly David Rysdahl as Arthur Sylvia

as Arthur Sylvia Babou Ceesay as Morrow

as Morrow Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins

as Atom Eins Lily Newmark as Nibs

as Nibs Jonathan Ajayi as Smee

as Smee Diêm Camille as Siberian

as Siberian Moe Bar-El as Rashidi

as Rashidi Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani

Where can I stream Alien: Earth?

In addition to being released on Hulu, Alien: Earth will also be available to stream on Disney+ and to watch on FX if you have a cable subscription.