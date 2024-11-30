Andrew Garfield says he had to work very hard to get people to ask less about Spider-Man

Over the past decade, Andrew Garfield has worked hard to prove that he’s more than just his Spider-Man character. Even so, Garfield admitted during a press conference at the Marrakesh Film Festival that he’s still “had to work very hard to have less people ask questions about Spider-Man.”

“I’m still working on it, obviously. It’s an imperfect process,” he added. Garfield is currently sitting on a jury at the festival alongside Luca Guadagnino and Jacob Elordi. Garfield added that, in spite of his reticence to continue answering questions about that role, he was “grateful” for it because “it allowed [him] to maybe have an easier shot at working with people like Martin Scorsese straight after.”

Garfield added that his Spider-Man clout may have indirectly helped Scorsese get financing for his 2016 film Silence. “I think Marty probably was able to get a passion project made with a guy who played Spider-Man in the lead to play a Jesuit priest in the 1600s of Japan. The fact that that film got made with the help of Spider-Man is a beautiful thing,” he explained.

Guadagnino added that he found the superhero to be a “fascinating” character.

“I remember when Sam Raimi directed his first one, and I was 28 or 29, I had these dreams because I’m kind of a megalomaniac, and I wished I had been asked to do one. So I wish I had directed you in Spider-Man,” he told Garfield.

Garfield starred in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. His franchise was then cut short, but he reprised the role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.