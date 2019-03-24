Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Apple teases Monday’s big event with early livestream from Steve Jobs Theater

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple’s much-anticipated March 25 event is almost upon us, with the company expected to unveil its video-streaming service, among other goodies.

The presentation will be streamed live from the Steve Jobs Theater in the grounds of its new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, but the build-up is a little different than usual.

You see, Apple has already cranked up the livestream — or something that looks very much like a livestream — with a multi-camera view showing a completely empty theater. ell, empty but for a few quirky happenings that intermittently break the silence. Those watching the stream have so far reported seeing an on-stage poetry reading, a piano performance by Schroeder, iMessage exchanges between Tim Cook and NBA star Kevin Durant, missed calls from Captain America’s Chris Evans, a macOS screen saver, and a woman performing twirls.

If you hadn’t already guessed, at least some of the skits appear to be teasers for some of the content we can expect to see on Apple’s TV service when it’s unveiled at Monday’s event.

Evans, for example, has reportedly signed up for the Defending Jacob crime series based on the novel of the same name, while Durant is behind Swagger, a scripted drama series based on the early part of the sports star’s life.

The pre-event “livestream” is actually a carefully scripted effort, designed by Apple as a fun way to build up to Monday’s event, which, by the way, features the tagline, “It’s show time.”

Ireland-based app designer Steve Troughton-Smith spotted the stream soon after it appeared online, tweeting: “Just to make it clear, Apple is streaming a CRT-stylized CGI version of the keynote theatre with different camera angles and every now and then they throw in something weird around the room or onscreen to troll us with,” adding, “Think Five Nights at Freddy’s, but Apple.”

In response to a claim that the stream was coming from the theater in real time, Troughton-Smith responded: “If you think the Apple keynote stage is this quiet a day before the keynote, you’re crazy. There are probably hundreds of people going through rehearsals and getting very stressed and upset at each other.” Which is probably true.

You don’t have too long to wait before Apple CEO Tim Cook takes to the stage on Monday at 10 a.m. P.T. to tell all, but if you’re keen to find out more ahead of time, Digital Trends has some details on shows and movies that you can expect to see on the new service.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best MacBook cases and covers
Up Next

Scientists wreck a smartphone in a blender, but not just for fun
Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV
Movies & TV

Here are all the TV shows and movies we expect to see at Apple’s March 25 event

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing in recent years, so will the March 25 event finally reveal when — and where — we will be able to see some of these TV shows and movies?
Posted By Rick Marshall
Apple Event September 2018
Movies & TV

Apple’s next big event is set for March 25: Here’s what you can expect

Apple's next big event takes place on March 25 in Cupertino, California. The company is expected to make several announcements related to its services, including Apple TV, so follow our guide to get ready for the big event.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
how to watch apple march 25 show time video event
Home Theater

Here’s how to watch Apple’s March 25 product reveal event live

It's almost here: Apple's much anticipated March 25 event, where it is widely expected to announce several streaming services, including on-demand and live TV with original programming. Here's how to watch it live.
Posted By Simon Cohen
UFC Fight Night 146 on ESPN Plus
Home Theater

ESPN Plus scores the exclusive rights to UFC Pay-Per-View events

If MMA is your game, then ESPN Plus is now a very important player. The Disney-owned service locked up the exclusive rights to UFC Pay-Per-View events, a deal that will last through 2025 in the United States.
Posted By Simon Cohen
PreShow App
Movies & TV

Want free movie tickets? Beam these ads into your eyeballs for 15 minutes

Would you watch ads for 20 minutes to earn a free movie ticket? MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes bets you will, and he's launching PreShow, a new app with some pretty advanced technology, to prove it.
Posted By Chris Gates
John Wick Chapter 3
Movies & TV

New John Wick: Chapter 3 trailer brings gunfights, dogs, and Matrix Easter eggs

A new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum punctuates the action with a deeper look at the film's star-studded cast, as well as a sly reference to Keanu Reeves' other big action franchise.
Posted By Chris Gates
us review 2511 d011 00179 rv3 crop
Movies & TV

Us review: Jordan Peele makes seeing double singularly terrifying

Jordan Peele follows up his Oscar-winning 2017 thriller Get Out with a more straightforward horror film in Us, but the film's blunt terror succeeds thanks to fantastic performances from the cast and clever storytelling.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Xfinity Flex Box
Movies & TV

Comcast launches Xfinity Flex, a $5-a-month service aimed at cord cutters

For $5 a month, Xfinity Flex gives existing Xfinity internet subscribers a 4K- and HDR-ready set-top box that can stream video from YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, as well as free TV from apps like Cheddar and ESPN3.
Posted By Chris Gates
deadwood movie confirmed
Movies & TV

HBO’s Deadwood movie rustles up a trailer and a release date

This spring, HBO's long-awaited Deadwood movie will explore what happened 10 years after the events of HBO's award-winning drama, giving the series a finale 13 years after the show was canceled.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The Mandalorian snags Taika Waititi as the voice of a classic Star Wars villain

The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series planned for Disney's streaming video service, will be one of the most expensive television shows ever made. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
between the streams
Podcasts

Stranger Things 3 trailer, Deadwood movie, Bill and Ted return

On this week's show, we've got a ton of new trailers to discuss, from HBO's Deadwood revival to the first look at Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. We'll also discuss Netflix's interactive TV show starring Bear Grylls and more!
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Jeffrey Cranor and Joseph Fink
Movies & TV

The best new podcasts to listen to on your daily commute

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series we’ll help you pick out the best from the rest of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a call to arms for creativity, an infamous baggie of crack, and…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
roku channel for the web featured free home
Home Theater

How to connect your Roku device to your hotel room’s TV

Staying at a hotel, but can't bear to be parted from your favorite streaming shows and movies? Take them with you with our complete guide to using your Roku on the road when staying at a hotel.
Posted By Simon Cohen
ufc fight night 148 espn plus feat
Deals

UFC Fight Night 148: Watch Thompson vs. Pettis for free with ESPN Plus Trial

UFC fans are in for a treat with the Fight Night 148 main card. Stephen Thompson is going head to head with Anthony Pettis. If you're hoping to see this welterweight event, now is the perfect time to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial to…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen