Here’s how to watch the Apple March 25 show time live event

Simon Cohen
Apple’s next big product reveal is almost here. On Monday, March 25, at 10 a.m. PT, after months of speculation, the company will soon launch its own video streaming media service that has been all but confirmed thanks to the typically short but sweet tagline that Apple used in its invites: “It’s show time.”

The event takes place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and unless you’re one of the few who was fortunate enough to secure an invite, you’re probably wondering how you can watch all the action remotely. Don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are your live viewing options:

The leading theory is that the event will be entirely dedicated to Apple’s services, especially its forays into news and video streaming subscriptions. There are several reasons this seems likely. For the past few days, the company has been announcing updates to most of its products, like the iMac, the iPad, and its wireless AirPods. Uncharacteristically, all of these announcements have been done via press releases posted to the company’s website, instead of being introduced at a live event. This suggests that Tim Cook and his crew are going to need all of the available time to discuss something that isn’t hardware-related. If the streaming services are as aggressive as we suspect they might be, it will take every second of what has been an over two-hour event in the past, to discuss all of the features.

We also know that Apple has been spending a not-so-small fortune on original TV shows and movies, with A-list talent like Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, Jennifer Aniston, Bill Murray, and Sophia Coppola, just to name a few. It’s probably a good thing that the company is aggressively investing in its own productions; earlier this week Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings, confirmed that his company would not be a part of whatever Apple is planning.

Finally, some have shrewdly noted that when Apple sent out invites for the event that became the introduction for the first-generation Apple TV, the tagline was “It’s Showtime.” It’s not a stretch to think that Apple’s event producers decided to pay homage to that moment with a subtle play on words. If the Apple TV intro was “showtime” then clearly a video service that is primarily designed to run on that device should be “show time.”

Whatever Apple does or doesn’t announce, you can bet we’ll be all over it, with wall-to-wall coverage. So sit back, enjoy the show, then come check out our thoughts and analysis.

