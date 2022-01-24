How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Apple TV

If you’re knee-deep in the Apple ecosystem, there’s a good chance you’ll be watching Super Bowl 2022 on Apple TV. And while it’s not the most popular streaming device out there — solidly behind competitors like Roku and Amazon Fire TV Stick — it also has all the options those lower-priced sticks has.

And Apple TV happens to have all the specs and features that you’d want in a streaming device for the biggest game of the year. While we’re still waiting to see which of the remaining four teams will battle for the title this year, we can walk you through everything you need to know about watching Super Bowl LVI on Apple TV.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Pacific) on Sunday, February 13 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NBC will broadcast the game on national television, which means that pretty much everyone can watch it, whether via cable, streaming service, or over-the-air.

How to stream Super Bowl 2022 on Apple TV

If you subscribe to a live TV streaming service on Apple TV, there’s a good chance you’re already set up to stream Super Bowl 2022 on game day. The most popular live TV streaming services carry at least some of the major networks, including your local NBC affiliate.

The most popular live streaming service in the country — with more than 4 million subscribers — is Hulu with Live TV. This popular subscription gives you access to dozens of channels, including NBC. Plus, thanks to a change in late 2021, subscribing to Hulu With Live TV automatically nets you the rest of the Disney Bundle: Disney+ and ESPN+. That means you get all three services for Hulu With Live TV’s price of $70 per month. If you’re not ready to spend that, you can also get a 7-day free trial before the game and cancel any time.

After Hulu TV, the next best option for watching Super Bowl 2022 is Sling TV. This popular live TV streaming service offers NBC on both its Orange and Blue packages. Each package has different channels to offer and costs $35 a month. If you bundle both together, it costs $50 a month. Sling TV also offers a three-day free trial during which you can customize your channels.

After those two options, you can also stream the game on FuboTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream, each of which is available in your Apple TV’s App Store, and each of which offers a free trial.

