How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Roku

Roku is the biggest streaming platform in the United States, and the second-largest worldwide. Add to that the sheer number of Roku TVs out in the wild, and you’ve got yourself the perfect recipe for the biggest question of the year: How do you watch Super Bowl 2022 on Roku?

The answer, actually, is fairly easy, thanks to a culmination of factors that not only make watching Super Bowl 2022 on Roku easy, but also entirely possible that you’ll be able to do so without spending a single extra dollar. Let’s break down all the ways.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, February 13, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff should be about 6:30 p.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. PT.

The game will be televised on NBC. And that’s what opens up a number of options for actually watching the biggest professional football game the United States has to offer. We don’t yet know who’s playing in Super Bowl 2022 — but that also doesn’t really matter just yet. You’re going to watch it. Until then, enjoy the playoffs.

How to stream Super Bowl 2022 on Roku

If you’re using any Roku device, there’s a pretty good chance you’re looking to stream Super Bowl 2022. That’s because at its heart, Roku is a streaming platform. And if you’re already streaming live TV on Roku via one of the half-dozen or so options, you’re good to go, since NBC is on all the major streaming services.

One big caveat here — the local broadcast channels that are available on any given streaming service can vary depending on where you live. While there’s definitely a better-than-average chance that you’ll be able to stream your local NBC affiliate on any of the services, there will be outliers.

Hulu With Live TV, which is the most popular streaming service in the United States with around 4 million paid subscribers is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a new streaming service on which to watch Super Bowl 2022. For about $70 a month, you’ll get dozens of channels — including your local broadcast affiliates. There are some add-ons available, too, which will make your experience that much more rich.

But where Hulu With Live TV really stands out is when you pair it when the Disney Bundle. That’ll get you Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu With Live TV, and the entire Hulu on-demand library. And, in fact, a change in late 2021 means that if you subscribe to Hulu With Live TV, you automatically get the Disney Bundle.

If Hulu With Live TV just isn’t your jam, another excellent option is Sling TV, and it may well be the most economical. That’s because of the way Sling puts its packages together, bifurcating things as either Sling Orange or Sling Blue. They cost $35 a month if you get them separately, or $50 a month if you get both of them. You don’t get as many channels upfront, but you still get a fair amount. And you can build things out from there with the Sling “Extras,” which add on bundles of channels in various categories for an additional monthly fee.

It’s not quite true à la carte streaming TV, but it’s as close as you can get. And with more than 2.5 million subscribers in the United States, you’ll be in good company.

And if neither of those fits the bill for you, check out FuboTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream — all of which will carry your local NBC affiliate.

Watch Super Bowl 2022 for free on a Roku TV

A Roku TV is mostly the same as a Roku stick or player for all intents and purposes. It’s the same user interface — just built into a television itself. But there’s one other differentiator, and that’s a broadcast tuner.

More on antennas

That’s the little bit of tech you’ll need to attach an over-the-air antenna via coax cable. And that’s what lets you watch your local broadcast channels. If you already have an OTA antenna, you’re likely good to go. But if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive way not just to watch Super Bowl 2022, but whatever else is on your local channels, here are the broad strokes:

1. Acquire an over-the-air antenna. Mount it. Outdoors is better than indoors, and higher is better than lower. And the direction the antenna is facing matters.

2. Plug the antenna into the (likely) included amplifier, and and then the ampin to the coax connection on your TV.

3. Using your TV’s menu, scan for channels until you get your local NBC affiliate. If for some reason it doesn’t pick it up, adjust your antenna and try again.

It’s (mostly) that simple. Enjoy the game.

