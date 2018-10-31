Digital Trends
Computing

Mac Mini vs. iMac

The Mac mini's price jump has crept into iMac territory. How do they compare?

Arif Bacchus
By
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air, there are a lot of different Macs to choose from at Apple. We previously stacked the new MacBook Air against the MacBook Pro, but now it is time to turn attention to Apple’s desktop counterparts.

In this guide, we now put up the specs on the newest refreshed Mac mini against the iMac. We would have never compared these two in the past, but thanks to the price jump on the new Mac mini, there’s now some overlap in configurations. Weighing in features like design, and performance, we’ll help you decide which is right for your set up at work or home.

Design

Apple Mac Mini 2018
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Both the iMac and Mac mini are made of aluminum and are designed as desktops, but the form factor could not be more different between the two. At 2.9 pounds and 1.4 inches in thickness, the Mac mini is similar to a super compact cable box. That makes it very ideal for sitting under a monitor or at the side of a desk, out of the way in places with limited space. Great as that is, its sleek Space Gray aluminum design doesn’t account for monitors or keyboards, all of which need to be purchased separately.

The iMac contrasts to the Mac mini since is an all in one computing solution. The base iMac model ends up coming at 17.7 inches tall, and 20.8 inches in width, but a 27-inch model is also available. It also packs a 21.5-inch display with 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, whereas the Retina 4K model packs a display with 4,096 x 2,304 resolution. A separate 27-inch model also packs a Retina 5K display for 5,120 x 2,880 resolution. Apple even includes both a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2 in the box, keeping you from separate purchases.

Some professionals might prefer the iMac for its display and all-in-one design, but the Mac mini remains a bit more enticing since it can be plugged into an existing setup.

Performance

apple imac retina 5k display 2017 hero4
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

While we haven’t tested it yet, Apple revamped the Mac mini with new internals to make it a better buy. The base $800 Mac mini model ships with an 8th-gen Intel Core i3 quad-core processor clocked at 3.6 GHz. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and a 128 GB PCIe-based SSD onboard. Apple also includes the new T2 security chip, for better protection against data theft.

For more processing power, a Mac mini model with a six-core 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 3.0GHz is also available for $1,100. This is where the Mac mini crosses into iMac territory. In all models, up to 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB RAM can also be added, and there are options for configurations for 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSDs. There is still no dedicated graphics, though, and all Mac mini models ship with Intel UHD Graphics 630. That means gaming is out of the picture on the Mac Mini, but super fast SSDs should make boot up times quick and MacOS very responsive.

iMac models, however, are still stuck on the 7th-gen Intel processors and a much slower 1TB SATA drive as stock options. A base $1,100 iMac comes with dual-core 2.3GHz dual‑core Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 2.3GHz. There are also options for quad‑core Intel Core i5 processors clocked at 3.0GHz, but these are only on the Retina models and will bump the pricing up to $1,300.

Keep in mind, those Retina iMac models include dedicated graphics — Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB video memory—whereas the base model iMacs come with integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640. Either way, the older SATA drives on these iMacs are slow and might make MacOS feel sluggish, especially if you’re not wanting to spend $200 for a model with an SSD “Fusion” drive.

Starting at $800 and equipped with newer and faster eighth-generation quad-core processors, vs the dual-core seventh $1,000 iMac, the Mac Mini presents more processing power. There’s also the bonus of each iMac coming with SSDs, instead of slower SATA drives. Sure, there is still no dedicated graphics on board the Mac Mini, and a monitor will need to be purchased separately, but the jump in the processor is well worth it for heavy multitasking.

Connectivity

apple imac retina 5k display 2017 stand2
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Apple has always embraced USB-C, and the ports on board both the Mac Mini and the iMac make that no different. Onboard the Mac Mini are four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The iMac keeps a similar range of ports, including four USB 3.0 ports, Two Thunderbolt 3 USB ports, Ethernet port, and an SDXC card slot.

It is hard to choose since all these ports are modern, but the win might just have to go to the iMac for its ports. Creatives are known for using Macs, and the lack of the SDXC card slot means that many might have to turn to a dongle to transfer photos and other content. It is a slight inconvenience that might be a deciding factor for some.

Buy the Mac mini, unless you’re going big

Apple Mac Mini 2018
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

At the end of the day, the $800 Mac mini is worth more than a $1,100 iMac. For those looking for a Mac with serious multitasking and processing power, the eighth generation Intel Core i3 quad-core processor clocked at 3.6 GHz and SSDs presents more power for the punch than the dual-core chips and SATA drives on board the iMacs.

The higher-end iMacs are well worth the money, but the base models won’t be worth buying again until they’ve been updated with some faster components.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LED vs. LCD TVs explained: What's the difference?
Up Next

The best outdoor speakers of 2018
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Product Review

The new Mac mini gets six cores, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a huge price jump

After four years, Apple has finally updated its Mac Mini. The new Mac Mini (2018) has a lot more connectivity, ranging from four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C to two USB-A ports. It’s also a good deal more powerful.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Computing

Here's what you need to know before buying a Mac Mini

Apple gave the Mac Mini a big refresh this year. The compact desktop packs a powerful punch sure to please prosumers, but at $799, the Mac Mini's higher starting price may be less appealing to budget-conscious shoppers.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
new macbook air 2018 2
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes which distinguish the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
mac mini 2018 features 23
Computing

It's been four years since the last Mac mini. Was the wait worth it?

Apple launched a new Mac Mini 2018 during its October event, which now comes in a Space Grey colorway to match the iMac Pro. Here's what everything we know about the new Mac Mini, including the price, release date, features, and specs.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Product Review

You’ll hate the iPad Pro’s price, but you’re going to want one anyway

Apple has unveiled a big redesign for the iPad Pro, slimming down the bezels, adding Face ID, and the ability to magnetically attach and charge the Apple Pencil. All of this comes at a high cost however, as the iPad Pro starts at $799.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Acer Chromebook 15 Spin Review
Computing

Drink up. Intel’s Whiskey Lake 8th-gen CPUs are coming to Chromebooks

Intel's new U-Series Whiskey Lake CPUs are going to find their way into Chromebooks starting in 2019 if a new entry for a 'Sarien' design in the Chromium repository is anything to go by.
Posted By Jon Martindale
windows 10 october update
Computing

Windows 10 October 2018 Update won’t launch in October after all

With just hours to go until we enter November, it's looking increasingly likely that Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update won't release in October at all, despite hurried bug fixes and insider test releases.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Mobile

How the 2018 Apple iPad Pro 12.9 stacks up against the 2017 and 2015 versions

Apple has redesigned its biggest tablet bringing more processing power and pixels to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There's also FaceID, a new Apple Pencil, and more, but how does it measure up to previous incarnations? We compare them here.
Posted By Simon Hill
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Full laptop from directly in front
Computing

Leaked Costco Black Friday ad reveals crazy savings on the Dell XPS 13, more

Upcoming Black Friday deals at Costco include $500 off the Dell XPS 13. Other sales also extend to various electronics, including HP Chromebooks, Apple iPads, and other Windows laptops,
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

The best weapons in ‘Fallout 4,’ and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
Asus XG49VQ monitor
Computing

Asus’ new monitor is 49 inches of high-speed gaming goodness

Asus' new gaming display is an absolute monster. At 49 inches diagonally, its 3,840 x 1,080 screen offers plenty of detail, FreeSync 2 support, and a high refresh rate of 144Hz for high-speed gaming, too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
new macbook air 2018 retina 4
Computing

Want Apple's super-slim MacBook Air? Here's what to know before you buy

Apple's new MacBook Air is now available for purchase starting at $1,199. If you want one, you'll want to know how to configure it, and if the Air is the right Mac for you. Our guide will help you make the right MacBook purchase.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith