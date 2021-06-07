  1. Mobile

WatchOS 8: Here’s everything new coming to your Apple Watch

By

WatchOS 8 for the Apple Watch has been announced during the keynote presentation at WWDC 2021, Apple’s annual developer conference. There wasn’t much talk about what to expect from the software ahead of the event, but rumors talked about changes to the health and fitness apps, and a chance more functions could be moved offline to speed features like Siri’s assistance up.

Watch OS 8 features
Apple

The presentation is ongoing, so we’re only just learning if these features have made it in, and what they will be joined by. We will update here with all the news as soon as it has been revealed, so make sure to check back. There are a lot of exciting changes coming to the Watch, but if you’re eagerly awaiting the update on your Apple Watch, don’t get too excited just yet. Apple isn’t expected to release the final software until later this year, although a public beta will probably come out before then if you’re happy to try pre-release software.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything Apple has announced at WWDC 2021 so far

Apple's Tim Cook at an Apple event

iOS 15 is official, and ready to enhance your iPhone soon

apple ios 15 news ios15 screen

Apple Wallet update is close to replacing your wallet with iOS 15

apple wallet ios 15 update wwdc 2021 id 2 copy

Apple’s new iPadOS 15 features major multitasking overhaul

Widgets on iPadOS 15

Common iPad Pro problems, and what how to fix them

iPad pro closeup

What is 5G? Everything you need to know

5g capable phones manufacturers header getty

The best place to buy an iPad online in 2021

iPad pro closeup

SwiftKey tips and tricks for Android and iOS

Swiftkey Feature image

The best Android smartwatches for 2021

mobvoi ticwatch pro news wrist suit

Apple Watch Series 6 price slashed in time for Father’s Day

Close up of a man showing off the Apple Watch Series 6 on his wrist

Best cheap smartphone deals for June 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap smartwatch deals for June 2021

Third Eye device could help phone addicts avoid walking disasters

third eye could help phone addicts avoid walking disasters distracted