WatchOS 8: Here’s everything new coming to your Apple Watch

WatchOS 8 for the Apple Watch has been announced during the keynote presentation at WWDC 2021, Apple’s annual developer conference. There wasn’t much talk about what to expect from the software ahead of the event, but rumors talked about changes to the health and fitness apps, and a chance more functions could be moved offline to speed features like Siri’s assistance up.

The presentation is ongoing, so we’re only just learning if these features have made it in, and what they will be joined by. We will update here with all the news as soon as it has been revealed, so make sure to check back. There are a lot of exciting changes coming to the Watch, but if you’re eagerly awaiting the update on your Apple Watch, don’t get too excited just yet. Apple isn’t expected to release the final software until later this year, although a public beta will probably come out before then if you’re happy to try pre-release software.

