Apple’s next big event is set for March 25: Here’s what you can expect

Julian Chokkattu
Apple’s next event will take place March 25 at the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California. That’s according to several media outlets that have received invites from the iPhone-maker.

But it likely won’t be an iPhone that will be unveiled. Apple’s using “It’s showtime” as a tagline in its invites, with a countdown displayed before, potentially alluding to new services and features coming to Apple TV. Rumors suggest Apple is gearing to launch the next big streaming service that would enable subscribers to watch content from various sources such as HBO and TV networks.

It’s not just about content — the new Apple TV would be a marriage between software and hardware, and would allow subscribers to watch content whenever, wherever they are, and Apple could offer more robust recommendations to viewers. Talks of Apple creating content deals have been aplenty — for example, we know Oprah has a multi-year programming deal with Apple already — so expect the service to launch with a good deal of original programming from the Cupertino company itself. The service could cost $15 a month, and would only be usable on Apple devices, according to leaks.

The announcements may not stop at Apple’s TV and film ventures either. The company is also looking to launch a “Netflix of news” subscription service, where you can get access to hundreds of paid news sources in one app. But Apple’s looking to get a 50 percent cut of the revenue from the service, which publishers are gawking at, and the service itself could cost you $10 a month.

While Apple’s services may take the spotlight at the March 25 event, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the growing rumors about a new iPad. There has been a growing number of leaks in the past few days about a new iPad, or potentially an iPad Mini, a tablet that hasn’t been updated since 2015. A smaller tablet could be coming, and you can read more about it in our roundup.

The March 25 event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and the festivities will begin at 10 a.m. PT. We’ll be covering the event, so stay tuned to Digital Trends for more.

