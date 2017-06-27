Alec Baldwin will continue doing his Donald Trump impression for ‘SNL’

Why it matters to you If you've enjoyed Alec Baldwin's impersonation of President Trump, you'll be pleased to know that you haven't seen the last of it.

When Saturday Night Live returns this fall for its 43rd season, Alec Baldwin will be back to do his impersonation of President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

While Baldwin told CNN that his busy schedule would make it difficult to appear as often, he said he would “fit that in,” when asking if he would appear again. The actor noted in the past that he was not sure the audience could take much more of his Trump impersonation, but he now tells CNN that he thinks “people have enjoyed it.” How often might we see him compared to last season? Baldwin says it will be “a couple of celery sticks” versus “a whole meal.”

While Baldwin is not actually a cast member of the series, he made short appearances in many episodes last season as Trump, much to the delight of viewers (though not to Trump himself, who called the actor’s impersonation of him “sad” and the series itself “unwatchable.”) That said, it was largely both Baldwin’s impression, as well as Melissa McCarthy’s interpretation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, that made the last season of the sketch comedy series enjoy stellar ratings.

In addition to appearing several times during the 2016-2017 season of SNL, Baldwin also marked a record by hosting the show for the 17th time in February. His closest competitor is Steve Martin, who has hosted 15 times to date. Now, his impersonation of Trump has become one of his most memorable characters, alongside the scoutmaster who made awkward advances toward Adam Sandler’s Canteen Boy, and the guest on a radio show who talked about his recipe for “Schweddy Balls.”

Last year, Baldwin said he would stop doing his Trump impression on SNL if Trump released his tax returns.

Prior to seeing Baldwin at some point on SNL’s next season, he will be appearing in the new movie Blind, which premieres July 14. A Spike TV roast of Baldwin was also recently filmed, featuring actors like Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Horatio Sanz, and Bill Clinton, and will air on July 9.

While Baldwin will be back for season 43, several SNL cast members won’t, including Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, and Sasheer Zamata. The final four episodes of season 42 aired, for the first time, live across the country.

There is no set premiere date yet for the 43rd season of SNL.