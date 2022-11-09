Best free Christmas movies on YouTube (November 2022)

Even though Lifetime is known for salacious made-for-TV thriller movies such as Death of a Cheerleader and Devil’s Pond, it also has lighthearted films akin to those seen on the Hallmark Channel. Case in point is A Gift Wrapped Christmas. This 2015 Christmas movie stars Meredith Hagner as Gwen, a bubbly personal shopper who has a knack for knowing exactly what people want.

Gwen’s latest client is Charlie, an uptight businessman who lost his wife and has been neglecting his son as a result. So Gwen makes it her job to lift his spirits during the holiday season. Hagner’s performance makes the movie feel warm and cozy. She would later star in movies and shows that aren’t as family-friendly, such as the Hulu film Vacation Friends and the TBS-turned-HBO Max series Search Party.