 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

This crime thriller is one of the best free movies to stream this weekend (August 22-24)

Nightcrawler is available to stream for free

By
Weekend Watchlist: Free Movies Jake Gyllenhaal stands in the dark.
Open Road Films
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 1 hour ago

We’ve reached the end of the summer, and that means the blockbuster season is over. Weapons continues to impress audiences, as it should rule the theaters for the remaining two weeks of August.

Meanwhile, FAST services continue to offer some of the best free movies on streaming. Our picks for this weekend include a dark crime thriller, an iconic twist ending, and a moving sci-fi mystery.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Nightcrawler (2014)

In 2013, Jake Gyllenhaal became “Psycho Jake,” with unsettling roles in PrisonersEnemy, and Nightcrawler. In Nightcrawler, Gyllenhaal lost 30 pounds and suffered from sleep deprivation to play Lou Bloom, a petty thief who attempts to become a stringer — a cameraman who sells footage to the local news.

With a police scanner and his camcorder, Bloom spends his nights driving around the city, searching for crimes and accidents to film. When a news director (Rene Russo) says her station wants more graphic footage, Bloom takes the law into his hands and proves he will do whatever it takes to get the perfect shot. Gyllenhaal has never been more committed to a role, and honestly, it remains his best performance.

Stream Nightcrawler on Tubi.

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Usual Suspects recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The final twist remains one of cinema’s most memorable endings. Just in case you haven’t seen it, we’ll withhold that information. As for what we can tell you, The Usual Suspects examines a multi-million dollar heist that ended in bloodshed.

One of the survivors, Roger “Verbal” Kint (Kevin Spacey), is interrogated by U.S. Customs agent Dave Kujan (Chazz Palminteri). Kujan wants the identity of Keyser Söze, the mastermind who orchestrated the heist. The crime thriller is the perfect example of how to keep the audience guessing until the final frame. 

Stream The Usual Suspects on Pluto TV.

Arrival (2016)

Speaking of surprises, Arrival also features a twist ending that is much more sincere and emotional than The Usual Suspects. When 12 alien spacecraft hover around various locations on Earth, the world’s most powerful nations race to understand the extraterrestrials.

The United States hires linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) and physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) to spearhead their communication efforts. Louise surprisingly makes progress with the aliens, but she must work quickly before the other nations push for a world war. Arrival is a sci-fi masterpiece that serves as a conduit for a beautiful examination of human nature, loss, and time.

Stream Arrival on Pluto TV.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

If you have to watch one Hulu show this August, stream this one
It's one of the best limited series in Hulu's history.
A man in an office looks worried in Under the Banner of Heaven.

Do you know what Hulu is? The streamer exists, but it has become more entwined with Disney+, so much so that you can watch Hulu content through your Disney+ app. Even so, Hulu remains an interesting place to check out the kinds of shows that Disney doesn't typically produce.

If you're looking for something great to watch on Hulu, you should start with Under the Banner of Heaven. This series, which is adapted from a nonfiction book of the same name, tells the story of a series of murders in the 1980s in an insular Mormon community. Here are three reasons you should watch it.

Read more
You can stream this great Lindsay Lohan movie for free this weekend (August 8-10)
Watch these three free movies this weekend
Lindsay Lohan and a group of girls dressed as Santa pose.

Lindsay Lohan returns to the big screen this weekend in Freakier Friday. The legacy sequel reunites Lohan with Jamie Lee Curtis in another body-swapping adventure.

After trekking to the theater to watch Freakier Friday, stream one of Lohan's best comedies, Mean Girls, for free on Pluto TV. FAST services like Pluto TV offer consumers thousands of free movies. Give Mean Girls and these two free movies a shot.

Read more
This Alien prequel is an underrated movie to watch on HBO Max this weekend (August 8-10)
A new Pedro Pascal movie is now on HBO Max
An Alien looks angry on top of a ship.

Are you looking for something to watch this weekend on HBO Max? Look no further than the service's newest offering, Freaky Tales. The anthology movie barely made any money at the box office, but something tells me this spirited action comedy will find an audience on streaming.

Freaky Tales is one of our three underrated movies to stream. Our other picks include an Alien entry and a charming dramedy about coming out.

Read more