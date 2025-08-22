This crime thriller is one of the best free movies to stream this weekend (August 22-24)

We’ve reached the end of the summer, and that means the blockbuster season is over. Weapons continues to impress audiences, as it should rule the theaters for the remaining two weeks of August.

Meanwhile, FAST services continue to offer some of the best free movies on streaming. Our picks for this weekend include a dark crime thriller, an iconic twist ending, and a moving sci-fi mystery.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Nightcrawler (2014)

In 2013, Jake Gyllenhaal became “Psycho Jake,” with unsettling roles in Prisoners, Enemy, and Nightcrawler. In Nightcrawler, Gyllenhaal lost 30 pounds and suffered from sleep deprivation to play Lou Bloom, a petty thief who attempts to become a stringer — a cameraman who sells footage to the local news.

With a police scanner and his camcorder, Bloom spends his nights driving around the city, searching for crimes and accidents to film. When a news director (Rene Russo) says her station wants more graphic footage, Bloom takes the law into his hands and proves he will do whatever it takes to get the perfect shot. Gyllenhaal has never been more committed to a role, and honestly, it remains his best performance.

Stream Nightcrawler on Tubi.

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Usual Suspects recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The final twist remains one of cinema’s most memorable endings. Just in case you haven’t seen it, we’ll withhold that information. As for what we can tell you, The Usual Suspects examines a multi-million dollar heist that ended in bloodshed.

One of the survivors, Roger “Verbal” Kint (Kevin Spacey), is interrogated by U.S. Customs agent Dave Kujan (Chazz Palminteri). Kujan wants the identity of Keyser Söze, the mastermind who orchestrated the heist. The crime thriller is the perfect example of how to keep the audience guessing until the final frame.

Stream The Usual Suspects on Pluto TV.

Arrival (2016)

Speaking of surprises, Arrival also features a twist ending that is much more sincere and emotional than The Usual Suspects. When 12 alien spacecraft hover around various locations on Earth, the world’s most powerful nations race to understand the extraterrestrials.

The United States hires linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) and physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) to spearhead their communication efforts. Louise surprisingly makes progress with the aliens, but she must work quickly before the other nations push for a world war. Arrival is a sci-fi masterpiece that serves as a conduit for a beautiful examination of human nature, loss, and time.

Stream Arrival on Pluto TV.