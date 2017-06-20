Laugh until your knees hurt with the best stand-up on Netflix

For most comedians, stand-up comedy is revered as the purist expression of the art form. Though onstage comedy dates back to ancient Greece, contemporary stand-up has its roots in American vaudeville shows and British music halls of the 19th century. From Mark Twain to Kevin Hart, talented orators — regardless of style, race, or gender — have entertained audiences with laughter across the decades. These days, whether from Hollywood or from the live stage, you don’t have to buy tickets or DVDs to see good comedy; you can get it from the comfort of your favorite recliner. The best stand-up on Netflix spans decades, representing many different comedic styles that reflect both the person delivering the jokes and the era in which the show was recorded.

Today, many of comedy’s biggest names have made their way to the red-and-black halls. The streaming heavyweight boasts a sizable collection of stand-up, both recorded exclusively for Netflix and licensed from other networks. If you’re in the mood for some laughs, a stand-up special is a great choice, especially if you don’t want to commit to one of our picks for the best Netflix movies or best Netflix TV shows. Netflix’s diverse catalog can be daunting, however, so we’ve put together this alphabetized list that features some of the best comedy shows currently streaming on the platform. If none of this piques your interest, check out what’s new on Netflix for the month of June.

Aziz Ansari — Buried Alive

You'd be hard-pressed to find a "best Netflix comedy specials" list without Buried Alive on it, and for good reason. Aziz Ansari's explosive energy and excellent comedic timing help make this one of our favorites, and he supplements his natural comedic tendencies with a real dedication to research and writing. Though fans of Parks and Rec know Ansari best as the hyperactive Tom Haverford, his stand-up specials — and his popular scripted comedy Master of None — display his diverse comedy chops. Whether he's in the middle of a well-rehearsed monologue or taking quick-witted jabs at the spectators in the front row, he always seems within himself and on top of his game.

Mike Birbiglia — My Girlfriend's Boyfriend

While some comics depend on raunchy or ridiculous subject matter, Mike Birbiglia thrives on the ordinary. Nearly all of his material — whether true or not — stems from everyday situations that we've all experienced at some point. This particular show is full of stories about past relationships that would be depressing if Birbiglia wasn't the one telling them. Predictably, each of these doomed relationships plays out as a preamble to the one he now shares with his wife, Jen. Birbiglia's casual demeanor imbues the show with a sense of authenticity, too, as if he actually has no idea how he gets into these situations. The show flows so naturally that, at times, you feel like you're just listening to a story from a friend at a cocktail party, despite the large audience.

Neal Brennan — 3 Mics

If you were a fan of Chappelle's Show –and who wasn't? — you're probably a Neal Brennan fan, even if you didn't know it. Brennan, who worked on the show as both a writer and producer, is best known as Chappelle's creative co-pilot, but he's also more than capable behind the microphone. As the title might suggest, 3 Mics sees the comic alternating between three separate styles of performance. At the first mic, Brennan reads one-liners off of cue cards. At the second mic, he tells sincere stories about his life and his insecurities, temporarily abandoning comedy to give the show a sense of weight and authenticity. At the third mic, he performs traditional stand-up, with long builds in story form. In doing so, Brennan manages to make you feel for him, creating a sense of relatability that's often missing from comedy shows. Plus, he's really funny.

Bo Burnham — what.

Bo Burnham, one of the earliest products of the YouTube generation, brings together cynicism, self-deprecation, and musical talent in what. The show features the 23-year-old comic ruminating on a number of topics, ranging from his own sexual preferences to God's perspective on mankind. Burnham also performs several musical numbers alongside traditional material, and even mimes masturbation in a segment called "Beating Off in A Minor (the key, not the felony)." Quick witted and relatable, the show sees him reflecting on his own identity, both individually and within society as a whole, and skewering cultural trends that most of us have come to accept as the norm.